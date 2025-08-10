Fortnite: The Best Guns in Chapter 6 Season 4 & Full Weapon List
Weapons come and go in Fortnite: Battle Royale, but you can always count on a new arsenal of loot in every season. Following the launch of Chapter 6: Season 4, we've compiled our favorite weapons in Fortnite's latest adventure, plus a few honorable mentions.
You may love the feeling of hitting Fortnite vehicles with rocket launchers, or perhaps the close-combat benefit of a shotgun is more your style. Regardless, there's a wide variety of guns in Season 4, so we're going to let you in on which are the best of the best.
Honorable Best Weapon Mentions in Fortnite Chapter 6: Season 4
Though the five guns we picked for our list are easily the best in Season 4 from our perspective, there are a few weapons that are fun to use but don't quite reach meta status this August. The new Shockwave Launcher is a fantastic mobility item since it can send you, or other players, flying in a target direction.
If you're seeking a reliable submachine gun in Season 4, then the Veiled Precision SMG still reigns supreme and can be acquired easily as floor loot. The Deadeye DMR has a scope, so it's the perfect option for sneaky snipers since its ammo clip holds 10 bullets at a time. Finally, Chapter 6's Flare Gun may not be a hard-hitting weapon, but it's essential if you want to discover an enemy's location.
Fortnite's loot pool in Chapter 6: Season 4 is packed full of fun stuff, but there are currently only a few weapons that we'd consider top tier.
Every Weapon in Fortnite Chapter 6: Season 4
Our list below contains every weapon that we've found in Chapter 6: Season 4 so far, though more guns or mythic items may be added later in the season. Wensoing and Loolo_WRLD have even suggested that players can expect a few special weapons during Fortnitemares in October 2025.
• Bug Blaster
• O.X.R. Rifle
• Veiled Precision SMG
• Swarmstrike
• Flare Gun
• Deadeye DMR
• Wrecker Revolver
• Sweeper Shotgun
• Hammer Assault Rifle
• Fury Assault Rifle
• Shockwave Launcher
• Hyperburst Pistol
• Sentinel Pump Shotgun
• Stinger SMG
• Leadspitter 3000
• Twinfire Auto Shotgun
• Blade Blaster (Unreleased as of August 10th, 2025)
Esports Impact: The Meta is Moving Away from Melee Weapons
In Season 3, there weren't many weapons that could be considered entirely melee, offering a major change from previous seasons in Chapter 6. Season 4 appears to continue this trend, as most of the new weapons this August are guns. The Star Wars Season was a fun finale for the melee meta since the lightsabers dominated combat in May and early June. It looks like Epic Games is beginning to prioritize new guns over close-combat weaponry, bringing competitive Fortnite back to its roots, both for everyday players and in esports.
Now that you know the meta, let's dive into the best weapons added in Chapter 6: Season 4 of Fortnite.
1. Swarmstrike
How To Get: For the greatest chance of acquiring a Swarmstrike, loot any special containers around the Fortnite Island, including hive sacks and rare chests.
The Swarmstrike is a power-packed rocket launcher that can down weakened enemies instantly. This weapon is especially effective at exterminating the giant bugs that populate the C6:S4 Island, so make sure to equip it if you're heading to The Hive!
Not only can the Swarmstrike damage players, but it's also the perfect weapon to aim at an enemy vehicle. The Swarmstrike is rare loot, but if you can get your hands on it, you'll find that it can blow up enemies while avoiding a drawn-out build battle. In our view, the Swarmstrike is the best weapon in Season 4 of Chapter 6 for fighting both AI enemies and player combatants.
2. Bug Blaster
How To Get: You can get the Bug Blaster by defeating the insects around the Island that began popping up at the beginning of Season 4.
Though the Bug Blaster can't quite compete with the Swarmstrike, it is a useful tool for taking out other players. Bug Blasters can deal area-of-effect damage, plus they deal extra damage if you hold down the attack button.
Since Bug Blasters are easy to get in Season 4 and they can take out multiple enemy targets in the same shot, we believe that this weapon deserves the second spot on our list. If you'd like to obtain a Bug Blaster, we recommend dropping at The Hive, Ranger's Ruin, or Demon's Debris. For a weapon that's reliable in every match, the Bug Blaster is the ultimate choice!
3. Leadspitter 3000
How To Get: Rare containers in Battle Royale mode will occasionally contain a Leadspitter 3000, so dropping at new POIs like O.X.R. HQ or The Hive offers you the best chance of obtaining this minigun.
For fans of heavy weapons, you'll get a lot of use out of the Leadspitter 3000. This gun is a minigun with a gigantic ammo magazine. The Leadspitter 3000 can fire 320 shots before requiring a reload, but it may be harder to aim compared to other guns in Season 4.
If you plan to take a Leadspitter on your Fortnite adventures, then make sure to also keep a Deadeye DMR or Veiled SMG with you in case you need a gun with a bit more precision. The Leadspitter 3000 is the best minigun in Fortnite right now, so it's worth adding to your arsenal, especially if you dislike reloading.
4. Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle
How To Get: Open an O.X.R. Bunker on the Chapter 6 Island after you achieve A-Rank for a chance to get the Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle.
The O.X.R. Rifle is a power-packed assault rifle in Season 4 of Chapter 6. This gun can shoot 21 bullets before needing to reload, allowing you to take out a horde of bugs in a single clip. On top of the base O.X.R., there's an exotic version that deals more damage after hitting an enemy consecutively for an extended period.
Since the O.X.R. Rifle is already one of the strongest weapons in Fortnite, it only makes sense that this gun gets the rifle spot on our list. The best weapons in Season 4 are all guns or launchers, so it looks like Fortnite has finally returned to a Loot 'N Shoot meta.
5. Sweeper Shotgun
How to Get: Fortnite players can grab a Mythic Sweeper Shotgun by beating the Hive Queen at Ranger's Ruin, a new POI in Chapter 6: Season 4.
For players aiming to take out a whole squad of enemies, the Sweeper Shotgun is a notable option. Not only does the Sweeper have very wide spread, but its semi-automatic feature allows you to take out your enemies swiftly, though its reload speed is on the slower side. The Sweeper is also a new gun this season, as opposed to the returning Sentinel Pump Shotgun and Twinfire Auto Shotgun.
Whether you aim down sights on shotguns or prefer to try your luck with hip-firing, it's clear that the Sweeper Shotgun offers spread wide enough to aid you in defeating duos with ease. Chapter 6 has had tons of shotguns, and yet the Sweeper still managed to provide something unique among a loot pool of similar options.