Fortnite: The Best Icon Skins in Chapter 6 - The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Lionel Messi, & More
Musical crossovers are quite common in Fortnite, especially following Chapter 2: Remix, a mini-season focused on rap icons. Other influential figures are in Fortnite too, and more may be coming soon, complete with fancy skins and hilarious dances. Many possible celebrities could be made available in the battle royale, but recent leaks are making it easier to sort through Fortnite's future.
Popular leaker HYPEX made a post on X earlier this week that revealed four Icon outfits, which were just released in the Item Shop. Among the list were the Weeknd and even Lady Gaga, but it's unclear if the creation of these skins is signaling future live events centered around the musicians. Here are the best Icon skins in Chapter 6 and other jam-packed cosmetics you can expect in their sets.
1. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga is one of the most famous musicians getting a new outfit in our favorite third-person shooter. As Lady Gaga has already crossed over into the realm of build battles, it's not shocking that she's coming back again. It would be fantastic to see a new Lady Gaga performance as a live concert, and it's possible that all of the artists leaked by HYPEX will collaborate with each other, similar to what we saw during The Finale. Platinum Gaga is in the Item Shop now for 1,800 V-Bucks.
RELATED: First-Person Releases in Fortnite Soon
Epic Games will surely add more emotes centered around Lady Gaga's top hits, such as Bad Romance, but we'll have her newest costume to hold us over until more of the icon's music makes it into the Item Shop's stock. Lady Gaga may be the best Icon skin coming to Fortnite in Chapter 6, but there are more musicians arriving in 2025 too.
2. Karol G
A beloved Colombian pop star, Karol G, has received a skin to bring a new side of her elegance to the Chapter 6 Island for 1,800 V-Bucks. It seems as though the singer and songwriter also has a beautiful guitar included in her set, though instruments can be used with other outfits too.
The Platinum Karol G skin would be perfect as the headliner in a future Music Pass, which currently contains Snoop Dogg. If another Karol G concert did appear in Fortnite as a live event, then we hope to see her most groovy bops like Ahora Me Llama, but we can only guess as to what Epic Games would cook up for a new concert.
3. Billie Eilish
If you thought that Carol G's guitar was neat, then you should direct your attention to Billie Eilish's new cosmetic set. In addition to a fun outfit, a drum set is available to use in Fortnite Festival. Having won many Grammy awards and featured as a regular collaborator in Fortnite, it's not a shock to the battle royale fan-base that Epic Games is bringing Eilish back for another round of vanity items. At 1,800 V-Bucks, Platinum Eilish is quite an expensive skin.
RELATED: How to Get Fortnite's Platinum Icons Skins
Billie Eilish was the featured celebrity during Season 3 of Fortnite Festival, but she could still be the focus of an upcoming event in the action-packed third-person shooter. It seems that the music just won't stop in Fortnite, and more collaborations are sure to be leaked in the upcoming weeks.
4. The Weeknd
The Weeknd isn't shy about showing up in popular media. The icon was featured in an episode of American Dad and is now hopping off the Battle Bus once again during Chapter 6. This superstar began his musical journey in the late 2000s and is now one of the most popular musicians from Canada in history, so it'll be exciting to see if he receives a new Fortnite concert.
RELATED: Huge LEGO Fortnite Update — Brick Life, Storm King, & More
Platinum Weeknd costs 1,800 V-Bucks, and his set comes equipped with a silver axe as his exclusive pickaxe, along with a back bling that says XO. Fortnite fans have been begging Epic Games to create a new Weeknd skin for months, so it's great to see the crossover so soon. Like the other cosmetics on this list, we don't know if he'll ever be added to the Music Pass, but there's always a chance that the Weeknd will be the center of the next one.
5. Lionel Messi
Though the meat of the recent celebrity skins has been music artists, a new athlete is also jumping into Fortnite. Famous soccer player Lionel Messi is another celebrity that HYPEX leaked earlier this month, and now he's finally available as an outfit in the Item Shop.
There are two skins in total, one of which is 1,500 V-Bucks while the other is more expensive at 1,800. You can also purchase both the Lionel Messi and Streetwear Spark Messi outfits together in a bundle for 2,800 V-Bucks, which may be cost-effective if you're a Messi fan.
Lionel Messi is the captain of the Argentina National Team, which is why this Icon skin may bring thousands of soccer fans into Fortnite. Basketball player Shaq is leaked to be included in Winterfest, so it's a great time to be a sports fan and a Fortnite player.
NEXT: How to Get the Doom 2099 Skin in Fortnite: Price, Release Date, All Items