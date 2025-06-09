Best New POIs Ranked: Where to Drop in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3
At the release of Season 3, Epic added new weapons, gear, and even locations to the Chapter 6 Island. With three new POIs and a variety of returning locales, there are entirely new sections for you to explore.
We've listed all of the new POIs, ranked alongside some honorable mentions from previous seasons. Here's what you should know about the latest locales in Fortnite: Battle Royale, plus a few tips to start you on your Season 3 journey.
What Does POI Mean in Fortnite?
A POI is a location in Fortnite, though it's also a common term in other battle royale games. POI stands for point of interest, and the title is typically reserved for named locations on the Island. Epic Games adds around two to four new POIs per season, while even more can be implemented for the release of a new chapter.
There may be more POIs coming in Season 3, along with possible unnamed locations. Read on to learn about every locale available now.
Every POI in Chapter 6: Season 3
There are just under 20 POIs at the launch of Season 3, so we've compiled a list of both new and returning locations. Each POI is unique in its own right, often featuring special NPCs and unique chest placement.
• Resistance Base
• Flooded Frogs
• Supernova Academy
• Pumped Power
• First Order Base
• Lonewolf Lair
• Brutal Boxcars
• Shiny Shafts
• Outlaw Oasis
• Crime City
• Foxy Floodgate
• Shining Span
• Utopia City
• Demon's Domain
• Kappa Kappa Factory
• Outpost Enclave
• Shogun's Solitude
• Canyon Crossing
The Best POIs in Fortnite
Esports Illustrated has ranked the best new POIs in Fortnite for Chapter 6: Season 3. We're also offering a few tips about how you can best utilize the environment in each location, along with the super-powered NPCs you'll encounter throughout your travels.
1. Supernova Academy
The Supernova Academy was the most interesting POI added in Season 3, and that's for a variety of reasons. First off, this is where you'll find the Superman NPC. Not only can you talk to the ultimate DC hero, but he may sell you healing items and can activate a rift.
Chests are found all throughout the Supernova Academy, but the real prize is the loot you'll find in hero caches and locked rooms. Your Hero Rank affects what you can open, so you can study up on how that mechanic works by reading our recent guide below.
Though Supernova Academy isn't the biggest POI ever, it's easily one of the best if you're looking for the new super-powered weapons in Season 3. Be careful when approaching, though, as the Supernova Academy is one of the most popular spots to drop at the moment, so grab a gun quickly upon reaching the ground.
2. Utopia City
Utopia City has replaced Seaport City on the Chapter 6 Island, and as such, it's one of the most notable locations on the map. Surrounded by both water and land, there are many ways to reach the sprawling town.
Like in Seaport City, it's best to traverse this POI by rooftop or stealth, as there are many players dropping in this June, although there is less potential for parkour in Utopia City. If you don't want to head straight into the chaos, you can loot Shining Span before making your way into the town.
One of the cool things about Utopia City is that Demon's Domain is directly southwest, so you can visit two of Fortnite's latest POIs in each match without having to run across the map. With plenty of chests and hero caches scattered around the city, make sure to open everything for the highest chance of attaining superpowers.
3. Demon's Domain
Unlike the previous two POIs, Demon's Domain has dark undertones due to the animations and colors found in its environment. However, don't let the doom and gloom dissuade you, as there are plenty of great things about this locale.
Daigo is planning to take over Utopia City and Supernova Academy, but until then, Demon's Domain is free for players to explore. There are many chests inside the citadel, and plenty of loot can be found on the outskirts in tiny shacks.
We recommend grabbing some loot in the surrounding shacks, then heading into Demon's Domain once you're well-equipped. If you're feeling brave, then find and defeat Daigo inside the fortress. Daigo drops the Infernal Defenses Medallion upon death, which allows you to regain shield over time and reload faster, though it also reveals your location to enemy combatants.
4. Honorable Mentions
Although these aren't new POIs, some of the returning locations from earlier seasons of Chapter 6 are still great spots to drop. Crime City and Kappa Kappa Factory are both large and full of loot, so we recommend landing in them - just make sure to utilize rooftop traversal in Crime City.
The returning POIs aren't nearly as popular as new locales like Supernova Academy, so it's worth visiting old locations this June because there won't be as much competition for the loot, plus you'll have a better chance at surviving the first circle.
The POI lineup is strong in Season 3, so hopefully Epic Games will continue to expand upon the Island, especially if the Squid Game collab comes to fruition soon.