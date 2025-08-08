Fortnite: The Best POIs in Chapter 6 Season 4 - Hive Medallions & Tips
Another season, another new list of POIs, or points of interest. Fortnite is famous for switching up its map in major ways in every new iteration, and Chapter 6: Season 4 introduced five more locales to explore around the Island.
Between The Hive and Swarmy Stash, you'll have your work cut out for you in Fortnite if you aim to find every golden chest on the map. Here's our ranking of the best new POIs in Fortnite and a few tips for mastering each location.
Esports Impact: What is a POI in Competitive Fortnite?
A POI is a location with a specific name, often made up of multiple buildings or structures. Some houses in Fortnite: Battle Royale aren't named, while POIs like Swarmy Stash have an entire village of buildings and NPCs. New POIs have a major effect on the state of competitive Fortnite, and we expect the O.X.R. HQ and Ranger's Ruin to be especially popular among pro players seeking advantageous loot in Season 4.
Every POI in Chapter 6: Season 4 of Fortnite
Here's a quick look at every named location that is currently present on the Fortnite Island in Chapter 6: Season 4.
• The Hive
• Swarmy Stash
• Ranger's Ruin
• O.X.R. HQ
• Supernova Academy
• First Order Base
• Shining Span
• Utopia City
• Foxy Floodgate
• Shiny Shafts
• Outlaw Oasis
• Resistance Base
• Canyon Crossing
• Outpost Enclave
• Kappa Kappa Factory
• Shogun's Solitude
• Demon's Debris
1. O.X.R. HQ
The O.X.R. HQ is our favorite of the new named locations in Season 4, as it has a lot of loot and multiple NPCs who can offer healing items or a rift to escape deadly situations. You can find stashes that may contain rare weapons within the HQ, allowing you to get powerful loot early. Obtaining a Leadspitter 3000 early is a game-changer, and there is ample loot at the O.X.R. HQ.
There are plenty of individual rooms at this POI, too, which is great because it allows you to find cover easily while taking shots in zero-build mode.
The O.X.R. Base is currently one of the most popular hot drop locations in Fortnite, so watch out for other players seeking the same thrill of battle. We recommend dropping at the large building towards the bottom of the cliff, then making your way up to the higher buildings, as that's where players often drop.
2. Ranger's Ruin
Ranger's Ruin is a very cool location to explore, and it has tons of chests throughout each building. Landing on the eastern side of Ranger's Ruin is the safest bet, as you can slowly work your way up to the main hive if you want to defeat the enemy bugs.
Since you can get the Carapace Medallion by clearing out the hive, Ranger's Ruin is one of the best POIs in Season 4. Bring a few friends to defeat the hive if you can, as it can be difficult to beat solo, especially if you encounter enemy players as well. Plus, you can easily get Bug Blasters at Ranger's Ruin.
If you defeat the final bug, then you'll get the Carapace Medallion, which offers free shield regen and 50 HP whenever you defeat an enemy.
3. The Hive
The Hive is a huge location at first glance, and there are a plethora of bugs here that'll chase you around without a break in sight. If you enjoy fighting AI enemies, then The Hive is the perfect spot for your squad. It's hard to drop solo here, but it is feasible if you keep your eyes open at all times.
Weapons and other various loot are scattered around the ground, so grab a gun when you first land. You'll be rewarded for defeating enemies at The Hive, so it's a good spot for a duo or squad seeking some powerful items early in a match.
The Surge Medallion can be found at The Hive upon defeating the hive queen, which boosts your speed, allowing for a quick retreat.
4. Swarmy Stash
Swarmy Stash is a fun spot to drop in Season 4, but it's not so great if you care about your survivability. There are giant bugs just waiting to attack you around Swarmy Stash, and while the AI enemies aren't especially strong, they make combat much more difficult between players.
However, there is one advantage to dropping at Swarmy Stash. There are ample shields to go around here, as you'll find that the water heals your shields and there are even slurp trucks lying around the POI. We recommend heading into the ruined buildings first to loot, then taking on the swarm if you so wish.
5. Demon's Debris
Demon's Debris is at the bottom of our list because it's a reskinned version of Demon's Domain, but with a giant hive of bugs. Since Demon's Debris is located on the far south section of the map, it can be difficult to get into the second circle if it spawns in the north.
Though Demon's Debris is a fun place to land once or twice, it doesn't offer anything particularly new in Season 4. Demon's Debris is easy to navigate as a revamped POI, so at least it's not too confusing to explore.
If you want to get the Springleg Medallion that lets you jump while you're in the air, then you'll need to defeat the leader of the hive at Demon's Debris.