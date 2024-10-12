The Best Skins In Fortnitemares 2024 - Jigsaw Billy, Leatherface, She-Venom, & More
One of the most exciting aspects of the Halloween season is the unique cosmetics in video games that chill you to the core. Fortnite isn't shy in adding new skins and back blings that represent a specific time of year, and 2024’s Fortnitemares celebration is packed full of outfits that are to die for.
While some are returning skins from the first chapter of Fortnite, others are new costumes that you can equip to represent your favorite Halloween characters, like Leatherface. We've ranked the ten best skins available during Fortnitemares 2024.
1. Sally & The Pumpkin King
In 2023, Fortnitemares introduced cosmetics themed around The Nightmare Before Christmas. This October, Fortnite is bringing an array of new skins to players, including another collaboration with the fan-favorite Halloween franchise. SamLeakss has shared a bundle they discovered called Sally and the Pumpkin King, so we'll likely see a new collection of goodies themed around The Nightmare Before Christmas.
A Jack Skellington skin was dropped during Fortnitemares 2023. The standalone costume costs 1,500 V-Bucks, and the full bundle costs 2,600. Sally and the Pumpkin King are two highly anticipated outfits, and fans can't wait to add them to their lockers.
2. Headlock
Although less exciting than a crossover skin, Headlock is still the perfect outfit to celebrate Halloween in 2024. Not only do you get a costume, but it comes packaged with the Trappy back bling and a LEGO style, too. Headlock features mysterious glowing eyes and a shadowy face to boot, so it's sure to give a scare to all your opponents in Battle Royale mode.
Most skins entering the shop during Fortnitemares are expensive or bundled with other items for an even higher price. At a mere 1,200 V-Bucks, Headlock is a great option for those who want to keep their spending to a minimum.
3. Nighthare
If you were looking for a nightmare, then you've reached your destination by arriving at the Nighthare skin. A dark rabbit with slippers to match, there's a lot to like about this skin’s terrifying design.
Nighthare is balanced right in the middle at 1,500 V-Bucks, making it similar in price to the crossover skins added during Fortnitemares. One thing is for sure - there aren't many opportunities to play as a humanoid rabbit in video games, so make sure to snag Nighthare while it's in the shop.
4. Skull Trooper
The Skull Squad is making its return in Fortnitemares this Halloween season, and you're invited to join in the spookiness. At 1,500 V-Bucks for Skull Trooper and 1,200 for Skull Ranger, you can buy these two skins that'll take you back to the simpler times of Fortnite’s early chapters.
As an added bonus, the Skull Trooper skin also includes an extra set of challenges to complete to earn the Ghost Portal back bling and a plethora of variants. The fan-favorite skins have already returned to the shop, so it's the perfect time to take hold of the holiday season and buy a creepy outfit.
5. Jigsaw Billy
Epic Games has never backed down from collaborating with horror movies, so it shouldn't be a surprise to fans that a new Saw skin has made it into the shop. At 1,500 by itself and 2,500 V-Bucks for the Billy bundle, you can't go wrong with this frightening costume.
Unlike many other bundles, Billy’s includes an emote that allows the player to ride a tricycle, complete with creepy sounds playing in the background. If you're feeling dark, you can also use his Spiralized Slicer to chop trees with ease. Not all Fortnitemares skins are home runs, but Jigsaw Billy is sure to introduce new frights into Fortnite.
6. Shadow Monks
Shadow Monks is a variation of the Monks outfit, which transforms the sock monkey into a terrifying ghoul fit for the holiday. Fortnite offers a significant selection of Halloween-themed skins during Fortnitemares, but many cost 1,500 V-Bucks or even more.
Compared to other holiday skins, Shadow Monks is fairly cheap at only 1,200 V-Bucks, so it's worth considering it if you want a new outfit but are limited in funds. The Shadow Monks bundle packages the skin, along with a pickaxe, back bling, and unique wrap for 1,800 V-Bucks.
7. Edward Scissorhands
Thanks to the Fortnitemares trailer being leaked early by @itsmeleaky, we now know that an Edward Scissorhands skin is planned for the event, along with new Venom-themed costumes. Like other collab skins, it'll likely be added in the shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.
Edward Scissorhands is a fictional character who has scissors for hands, which isn't too surprising considering his name. As Edward Scissorhands is a popular Halloween costume, it makes sense that Epic Games decided to add this popular character during Fortnitemares.
8. Leatherface
Thanks to official images released by Epic Games, we know that a Leatherface skin is coming to the shop soon. Straight out of Texas Chain Saw Massacre and onto the Fortnite Island, Leatherface is here to cause mayhem across every game mode.
Although it's unclear exactly how much Leatherface will cost upon release, it's likely going to have a price point of 1,500 V-Bucks based on previous crossover skins. Leatherface is one of the most popular horror characters to join the fray in Fortnite, so beware and good luck.
9. Agony
Yet another playable symbiote, Agony, will join the cast of Marvel characters during Fortnitemares. How much Agony will cost is still up in the air, but it's probably going to be sold for 1,500 V-Bucks since it's a Marvel cosmetic.
Agony has a distinct appearance while still sharing the typical symbiote characteristics with Venom. However, that terrifying smile is still there to haunt your nightmares.
10. She-Venom
Like Agony, She-Venom is another Marvel crossover skin being added to Fortnitemares to join in the thrills. She may have a few tricks up her sleeve, but be careful because she'll eat you like a treat if you get too close.
Most Marvel outfits cost 1,500 V-Bucks, so it's safe to say that will probably be the cost of She-Venom as well. Although similar in design to Venom, She-Venom differs in that she's significantly slimmer, making her even scarier.
11. Disney Villains
The final set of skins leaked in the Fortnitemares trailer is a collection of Disney villains, including Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, and Captain Hook. These iconic characters are entering the battle, each from a popular Disney franchise.
The starting price for each individual skin will likely be 1,500 V-Bucks. However, bundles that pair the cosmetics together for a lower price may be available. It's an exciting time to be a Fortnite fan, especially if you also love Disney.