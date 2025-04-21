The Best Star Wars Skins Coming in Fortnite Galactic Battle
- See which skins will be headlining Fortnite's biggest Star Wars collaboration ever: Galactic Battle
- Will Chain Lightning be an impactful ability?
- How will these characters impact the FNCS Pro-AM?
Fortnite Galactic Battle is set to be one of the most popular seasons in years as the iconic franchise is teaming up with the Star Wars franchise once again. In their teaser trailer released on the 19th, many new skins and characters were shown, giving us an incredible preview of what's to come both in the item shop and the new Battle Pass.
Below, we will be ranking the top nine characters and skins that were shown in the teaser trailer while also talking about how they could be impacting the game as we veer towards the FNCS Pro-AM.
1. Darth Jar Jar Skin
Maybe the most intriguing element of the teaser trailer for general fans of the Star Wars franchise was the inclusion of Darth Jar Jar as a skin in the Galactic Battle Pass. Being a character that is beloved by some and despised by many, Jar Jar Binks has been the subject of many fan theories over the years.
Perhaps the most prominent one being that Jar Jar is a secret Sith Lord, many even Darth Plagueis in an afterlife form. This is due to his improbable rise to power and force-sensitive behavior during the prequels. This theory is guaranteed to pick more traction now that his Sith form is being introduced in Fortnite.
Another interesting thing about Darth Jar Jar in Fortnite is that he can be seen using Chain Lightning in the trailer. Whether this will be an emote or a damage-dealing ability in the game remains to be seen. However, this could have a major impact on Fortnite gameplay in Season 3.
2. Customizable Mandalorian Skins
Another major element spotted in the trailer was the differing Mandalorian skins that can be seen, one clearly in a Mandalorian-themed POI. This has led fans to believe that the new battle pass will include a customizable Mandalorian skin. We have seen upgradable skins tied to Battle Pass progression before so a similar system could be in play here. Regardless, with the release of Season 3 coinciding closely with the release of the new Mandalorian season, it is certain Star Wars will be heavily promoting Mandalorian characters in Galactic Battle.
3. General Grievous Boss & Skin
New reports within the last few hours have leaked that General Grievous, one of the most highly anticipated additions to Fortnite, will be included in Galactic Battle as a potential skin and boss. @Blortzen on X has reported on insider information that General Grievous will be in the game as an Item Shop/LEGO Pass skin as well as a boss in the upcoming season.
The boss-version of Grievous will most likely be battled in one of the new POIs. This information makes it more likely that at least one Sith-themed POI will be added to the map.
The Item Shop skin will certainly be one of the most-purchased skins of the season as fans have been asking for General Grievous to be added to Fortnite since the first Star Wars collaboration.
4. Mace Windu Skin
As another iconic Star Wars character, Mace Windu will certainly be a popular addition to Galactic Battle. @HYPEX has reported on X that this skin will be an Item Shop skin, further confirming that the Galactic Battle Pass will be loaded with exciting skins. As the only Jedi in the main-series movies to wield a purple lightsaber, Windu will be an incredibly popular addition to the game.
5. Emperor Palpatine Skin
Emperor Palpatine saw a lot of screen time in the teaser trailer and will seemingly play a huge role in the upcoming season. @HYPEX has reported that the skin will be included in the Galactic Battle Pass. It is also possible that the character could be a boss in one of the new POIs. As a character who has many iconic Chain Lightning moments throughout the Star Wars trilogy, it further confirms that it will be an in-game ability.
6. Captain Phasma Skin
With easily one of the best-looking gear sets in the Star Wars series, Captain Phasma is another highly-anticipated skin that will be making an appearance in the Galactic Battle Pass. Whether this skin will be included in the Battle Pass or the Item Shop has not been confirmed, but it does seem like a perfect early-tier skin for the Battle Pass, given that Phasma is not a main character.
7. Poe Dameron Skin
Along with Captain Phasma, Poe Dameron is another confirmed skin that will be coming to Season 3. The two have been linked together due to their appearance in the Season 3 Keyart which means that they could be earned simultaneously (perhaps when purchasing the Battle Pass). Regardless, Poe will certainly be a popular skin due to his importance in the newer movies.
8. Jedi & Sith Evie Remix Skins
With many saying this is the best possible skin they could've remixed, the Jedi & Sith Evie skins have been generating a ton of buzz due to their heavy inclusion in the trailer and promotional art. Fans are incredibly excited to get one of the most iconic Fortnite characters in a force-sensitive form.
9. Wookie Cuddle Leader Skin
Confirmed to be in the Galactic Battle Pass, the Wookie Cuddle Leader skin has prompted a lot of reactions from the community. Some positive and many have been negative. With the Cuddle Leader being one of the most iconic Fortnite skins, the Wookie Cuddle Leader will surely attract fans who love the original.
Impact on FNCS
The main element that could heavily impact FNCS during the month-long season is the Chain Lightning ability and whether or not it will be a damage-dealing feature. In previous seasons, abilities like Goku's Kamehameha have dramatically changed gameplay. If Force Lightning is implemented into the game, content creators and pro players will need to quickly learn the methods of obtaining the ability as well as optimizing its use.
Bosses will also play a huge role in competitive play. If we see General Grievous and Palpatine as bosses in the new POIs, players will have to learn the fights and optimize their path to new Mythic weapons.
Starting just a week after the launch of Galactic Battle, the FNCS Pro-AM will pit the biggest content creators in the world against some of the best pro players. These teams will need to quickly familiarize themselves with these new mechanics and bosses in order to find success in one of the biggest tournaments in Fortnite.