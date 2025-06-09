The Best Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3
The newest Fortnite season dropped last night, and players are already finding their new favorite gun for Chapter 6: Season 3. As we've tested out the latest loot pool, it's been made apparent that Epic Games wanted to offer players a wide variety of guns and other ranged weapons, as opposed to continuing the melee meta.
We're bringing you a top ten list ranking the strongest weapons in Season 3 of Chapter 6, so let's dive into which guns you should bring to the battlefield!
Every Weapon in Chapter 6: Season 3
There's a variety of equipment and guns to find on the Chapter 6 Island in Season 3. Though we didn't include it in our list, Krypto Treats are worth picking up, especially since they can be found by opening chests anywhere.
RELATED: Did Fortnite Just Accidentally Leak a Fire Emblem Collab?
Throw one of the Krypto Treats on the floor; then a super dog will come crashing down on your location of choice, damaging all enemies within range. If you've always wanted to call down missile strikes in Fortnite, then now is your chance.
Alongside Krypto Treats, we've compiled a list of everything that we could find in the Season 3 loot pool.
• Hyperburst Pistol
• Outlaw Shotgun
• Sentinel Pump Shotgun
• Veiled Precision SMG
• Twinfire Auto Shotgun
• Unstable Frostfire Shotgun
• Unstable Yoink Shotgun
• Unstable Voltage Burst Pistol
• Spire Rifle
• Deadeye DMR
• Surgefire SMG
• Fury Assault Rifle
• Killswitch Revolvers
• Bass Boost
• Myst Gauntlets
• Robin's Grapnel Gun
• Tracking Visor
• Shockwave Grenade
• Superman Sprite
• Dash Sprite
• Bandage
• Small Shield Potion
• Shield Potion
• Med Mist Smoke Grenade
• Med Kit
• Chug Jug
RELATED: Fortnite OG: Everything You Need to Know about Season 4
1. Myst Gauntlets
The Myst Gauntlets are an incredibly powerful weapon that you can grab from chests or hero caches around the Chapter 6 Island. These gloves shoot a wave of power that deals high amounts of damage to enemies in front of your character.
If you typically enjoy mythic items in Fortnite, then the Myst Gauntlets are a powerful choice. Watch out, though, as there are many ways to die when you're close up to an enemy.
2. Superman Sprite
Seemingly just a sprite at first glance, the Superman Sprite is one of the most potent weapons in Season 3 thus far. Point and shoot while holding a Superman Sprite to generate a laser beam that deals massive damage to enemies, builds, and vehicles.
You can easily take out a solo player while using a Superman Sprite, plus it has a reasonably long range. Keep in mind that the superpowered sprite has limited durability, so only use it in tough situations.
3. Unstable Yoink Shotgun
Epic Games recently added three unstable weapons that can be found in Academy Tech Labs and Rank S Hero Caches, including the Unstable Voltage Burst Pistol, the Unstable Frostfire Shotgun, and the Unstable Yoink Shotgun. The Yoink Shotgun can pull enemies towards you, while the Burst Pistol shoots shockwave impacts at the target location on its first and final shot of each clip.
The Burst Pistol is often only useful in specific circumstances, so we recommend taking the Yoink Shotgun instead if you have the choice. However, the Frostfire Shotgun is the best of the unstable trio for those seeking speed.
4. Unstable Frostfire Shotgun
If you want something spicy, the Unstable Frostfire Shotgun may be what you need, as it swaps between slowing enemies and offering you the Pepper effect, increasing your movement speed.
If you have a need for speed or want to inconvenience your enemies, then the Frostfire is an excellent pick, and it's much more powerful than the Outlaw Shotgun.
5. Bass Boost
The Bass Boost is a pair of gloves that sends a shockwave in the direction you desire, which can spell demise for structures in its path.
You can also use these gloves for a jump boost, allowing players to reach high heights with ease. The Bass Boost won't deal serious damage to your opponents, but it can knock them back and quickly destroy player builds, so it's quite powerful in competitive Fortnite.
RELATED: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 "Hero Ranking" Explained
6. Deadeye DMR
If you're looking to deal ranged damage, then the Deadeye DMR is one of the best options in Chapter 6: Season 3. Not only does this weapon come equipped with a scope, but you can defeat enemy players in just a few shots.
If your aim is strong, then we recommend giving the Deadeye a shot. However, if you're looking for something with a faster fire rate that also holds a scope, check out the Veiled Precision SMG below.
7. Killswitch Revolvers
There are many perks to the Killswitch Revolvers, including that their animation simply looks cool. Mechanically, the Killswitch Revolvers are dual-wield pistols, meaning they can both be held at the same time.
For hipfiring with pistols, you can't go wrong with a pair of Killswitch Revolvers, but it does take some time to adjust to using them compared to a regular pistol. To gain an advantage, activate the Hangtime ability for increased accuracy.
8. Veiled Precision SMG
The Veiled Precision SMG is one of the strongest submachine guns in Fortnite history. Not only is its fire rate incredibly high, but its scope provides unique accuracy that you just can't get with most other close-combat weapons.
Try out the Veiled Precision SMG in Season 3 if you're looking for something that packs a punch up close, then switch to a Spire Rifle when you need a bit more range.
9. Spire Rifle
The Spire Rifle has a maximum clip of 50 and deals a significant amount of damage, but it lacks a scope. If you prefer guns that enhance your accuracy, then the Spire Rifle might not be a suitable choice.
However, if you like rifles or LMGs without scopes, then the Spire Rifle is one of the best guns in Season 3. Spire Rifles can be found all over the Chapter 6 Island, so they're easy to get early in a match.
10. Surgefire SMG
The Surgefire SMG doesn't have a scope, so it's not nearly as accurate as the Veiled Precision. However, it has 40 bullets per clip, and every shot is packed full of power.
In the end, the Surgefire isn't winning any awards in Season 3, but it's still stronger than many of the non-exotic items in the current loot pool.