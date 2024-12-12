Fortnite: The Best Weapons in Ballistic Mode
Ballistic mode is the newest iteration in Fortnite, and its launch today has implemented first-person into the third-person shooter. Only Creative and Ballistic offer a first-person view, but soon enough the mechanic could come to the Battle Royale mode too.
The fun-filled Chapter 6 has brought Fortnite OG, Ballistic, and soon Brick Life as well, so December is the perfect time to hop back into Fortnite for another round of tactical action. The new game mode is similar to round-based shooters like Rainbow Six Siege, and picking the right gun is essential. To inform you about the strongest guns in your virtual arsenal, we're about to dive into the best weapons and equipment available in Ballistic.
1. Best Rifle - Striker AR
Like other assault rifles in the wonderful world of Fortnite, the Striker AR has a fairly basic magazine at 30 rounds per reload, but it only costs a meager 2,500 Credits. The Enforcer AR is also a great option if you like assault rifles with scopes, but the Striker AR is stronger overall due to its high fire rate, which will wipe an enemy out before they know what hit them.
Assault rifles are great for short and mid-range firefights, so a powerful Striker AR is the best weapon in Ballistic mode. An AR will be your best friend in first-person, especially since the sights have been well-designed for the new gameplay perspective.
2. Best Ranged Weapon - Reaper Sniper Rifle
Though the Reaper Sniper Rifle only holds three bullets in a magazine, you can easily use that to defeat any enemy combatant. Like all guns, you should aim for headshots while wielding the Reaper. If you can headshot an enemy player, then they'll often die in one hit.
Despite its strength, the Reaper has a disadvantage that'll make the gun unattractive for most combatants. You'll need to spend 5,000 Credits between rounds to get your hands on this unique sniper rifle, so many players won't even be able to purchase it. Despite its cost, buying the Reaper is a great idea if you have skilled aim with ranged weapons.
3. Best Shotgun - Frenzy Auto-Shotgun
With a magazine of 8 rounds and an automatic firing option, the Frenzy Auto-Shotgun is one of the most fun weapons in Chapter 6 of Fortnite. It has a quick fire rate, which is rare for a shotgun. This automatic gun also only costs 1,600 Credits, significantly less than the Striker AR or Reaper Sniper Rifle.
There aren't any disadvantages to the Frenzy Auto-Shotgun other than its reduced range compared to assault rifles and SMGs. Although there are lots of guns to choose from in Ballistic, you should try the Frenzy Auto-Shotgun because its fire rate will blast the competition off the Fortnite Island.
4. Best Submachine Gun - Hyper SMG
At 1,500 Credits, the Hyper SMG has an incredibly high fire rate, though its overall damage is a little lower than many assault rifles. It has 30 rounds in its magazine, so this submachine gun can fire for a while without the need to refresh. SMGs are best used in close-quarters combat, but the Ballistic map is so small that you'll rarely encounter a situation where you can't effectively use a submachine gun.
Although more SMGs will likely be introduced to Ballistic soon, the Hyper SMG will probably remain one of the mode's best weapons for a long time due to its speedy rate of fire. If you want to deploy the Rift Point Device successfully, then a strong gun like the Hyper SMG is paramount in your loadout.
5. Best Consumable - Smoke Grenade
The Smoke Grenade is perfect if you want to distract your enemies or gain cover in a jam. Though the smoke won't actually block damage, it will prevent other players from being able to see your avatar. Using a Smoke Grenade before planting the Rift Point Device is a perfect strategy to win as an attacker in the tactical-shooter.
Every consumable in Ballistic mode has its uses, but it's clear that the Smoke Grenade is the most effective piece of equipment available. At only 200 Credits per grenade, this smoky bomb will hide you in plain sight no matter where you are on the map. An alternative option is the Flashbang, but that doesn't offer a visual cover from all surrounding opponents.
6. Best Shield - Instant Shield
There's only one shield item to buy from the Credits Shop, but it's essential to your survival. For 500 Credits, you can gain 25 shield, which is often the difference between life and death in a Ballistic firefight. If you have the Credits to spare between rounds, then an Instant Shield is always a must-purchase, even though it's not a weapon.
You might be able to get away with not having any shield if you have a powerful gadget or consumable that can offer defense against enemies, but it's difficult to compete with combatants that have over 100 HP if you aren't buffed too.