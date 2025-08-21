Fortnite: How to Compete in Blitz Mobile Cup - FREE Skin & Schedule
Blitz has taken off in 2025. The secondary mode, aimed at mobile players, receives adjustments to its loot pool and in-game competitions on a regular basis, and now a new cup has been announced for Blitz this August. Top performers can even earn a special skin!
We're going to walk you through when the Blitz Mobile Cup begins, along with everything you need to know about Fortnite's latest competitive rewards!
What is the Blitz Mobile Cup?
The latest in-game tournament, the Blitz Mobile Cup, is a solo tournament where players compete to place high in an effort to earn rewards. This competition uses Blitz as a framework, so it'll be a bit different from Battle Royale or Reload, as matches only last a couple of minutes.
Scoring points in Fortnite cups is usually accomplished by defeating enemy players or achieving high placement in a match. More Blitz Cups might be on the way, but that may depend on how many players participate on August 23rd.
When Does the Blitz Mobile Cup Start?
The Blitz Mobile Cup kicks off on August 23rd, but the start time varies depending on your time zone. Players can compete in a variety of time slots connected to region, so we've listed every North American zone below, along with when the Blitz Cup is set to begin.
North America - East
• West Coast US (PDT): August 23rd at 3 PM
• East Coast (EDT): August 23rd at 6 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 23rd at 11 PM
• Central Europe (CET): August 24th at 12 AM
• Japan (JST): August 24th at 7 AM
North America - West
• West Coast US (PDT): August 23rd at 5 PM
• East Coast (EDT): August 23rd at 8 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 24th at 1 AM
• Central Europe (CET): August 24th at 2 AM
• Japan (JST): August 24th at 9 AM
North America - Central
• West Coast US (PDT): August 23rd at 3 PM
• East Coast (EDT): August 23rd at 6 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 23rd at 11 PM
• Central Europe (CET): August 24th at 12 AM
• Japan (JST): August 24th at 7 AM
Free Skin for Top Placement in the Blitz Mobile Cup
Not only can you compete to prove your skills in Blitz Royale, but the Blitz Mobile Cup offers multiple reward tiers to motivate participants. The reward tiers differ based on region, so we've listed each of the American brackets below for easy access to the list of cosmetics.
The Nite Unit Marksman skin is the most notable reward, though it's not the only item you can collect during the Blitz Mobile Cup.
North America - West
• 1st Place through 500th Place - Nite Unit Marksman Outfit
• 1st Place through 950th Place - Nite Unit Tac Axe Pickaxe
• Earn 20 Points - Gavel Banger Emote
• Earn 5 Points - First Response Tac Pack Back Bling
North America - East & Central
• 1st Place through 950th Place - Nite Unit Marksman Outfit
• 1st Place through 1900th Place - Nite Unit Tac Axe Pickaxe
• Earn 20 Points - Gavel Banger Emote
• Earn 5 Points - First Response Tac Pack Back Bling