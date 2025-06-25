New Leaked Fortnite Blitz Royale Themes Include Dragon Ball, Mortal Kombat
Fortnite Blitz Royale recently became the first game mode to overtake the main battle royale playstyle as the most popular mode in Epic's third-person shooter. The game studio is already responding to the mode's overwhelming popularity by extending how long players will have to experience Blitz Royale. Plus, dataminers have found a few new themes that gamers will be excited to get their hands on. Here's what we know:
Fortnite Extends Blitz Royale End Date
Blitz Royale was intended to be a short-lived mode that lasted about a month. However, Fortnite has already announced that gamers will get an extra month to experience the mode. Fortnite Blitz Royale will now end on August 12 instead of July 15.
Immediately, players have already begun clamoring for the mode to be made permanent. It seems like a five-minute, fast-paced version of Fortnite with a higher power level and strong IP integration through weekly themes is really resonating with the mobile audience. Of course, players always tend to respond intensely to whatever the newest content is for any game, so it remains to be seen just how ravenous the community will be after two months of Blitz Royale.
New Potential Blitz royale Themes Discovered
Along with the new end date, dataminers have discovered code for multiple new weekly themes for future Blitz Royale weeks. These include Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen and Mortal Kombat.
These new themed weeks would take place after the current run of known themes:
- Week of June 23: Avatar
- Week of July 1: Bad Bosses
- Week of July 8: TMNT Melee Mayhem
If these three themes are true, we are still short one theme week for that would close out the run. We'll have to wait and see how true these leaks turn out to be, and if more potential themes are discovered, likely closer to the next major update in mid-July.
Esports Impact
Mobile esports have taken off in a big way in India and Southeast Asia, with PUBG Mobile as pack leader. While Fortnite's battle royale mode is a strong, established esport in its own right, it is primarily a PC-first competition ecosystem with console as a distant second. Blitz Royale is a tailor-made mobile experience that could create short bursts of hype similar to what we see from the Clash Royale League or other mobile-friendly modes like Teamfight Tactics' Golden Spatula mode