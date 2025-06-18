Tips & Tricks for Fortnite Blitz Royale - FREE Skin & More
Fortnite's new Blitz Royale is shaking up the third-person shooter in a speedy way, as it prioritizes quick-paced gameplay that's perfect for mobile players. Despite its mobile focus, players on every platform can glide into the mayhem.
There are lots of new features implemented in Blitz Royale, so we're going to walk you through the key gameplay details, along with a few strategies that'll give you the edge you need to earn a victory royale!
What Exactly is Blitz Royale?
Blitz Royale is a faster version of Battle Royale that can be played on any platform, including mobile devices. Only 32 players enter the arena, which is a smaller Island filled with fan-favorite POIs from past chapters, such as Pleasant Park.
You can jump into Blitz Royale by yourself, in a duo, or with an entire squad, but beware, enemies are always around the corner in this mode. Blitz was originally a limited-time experience many years ago, but the latest iteration offers even shorter matches, at around 5 minutes per each round.
Blitz Royale Will be Vaulted on July 15th
At the moment, it looks like Blitz is only a limited-time mode. The fun is set to end on July 15th, though other new content could take its place. Depending on player feedback, Epic might bring Blitz Royale back, especially if the weekly themes are popular.
Multiple Themed Weeks are Coming
The next month will be a great time to be a Blitz Royale fan, as each week will offer a special theme. Beginning on June 24th, jump into Avatar the Last Airbender gameplay, then get ready for Bad Bosses on July 1st. Finally, TMNT Melee Mayhem begins on July 8th, so prepare for a return of the melee meta!
Free Skin & Victory Umbrella in Blitz Royale
There's a new glider to earn when you claim victory three times in Fortnite's latest game mode. To unlock the yellow and black umbrella, you must win three matches of Blitz Royale.
Fans can also unlock the Blitz Knight outfit by placing within the top ten players in twenty separate matches of Blitz Royale. Gaining ten account levels will similarly grant you the Blitz Knight skin, so playing Blitz Royale isn't a requirement to earn this cosmetic.
Tips & Tricks for Blitz Royale
We've compiled a few tips and need-to-know details about Fortnite's latest version of Blitz. Each entry below will prepare you for the fast-paced gameplay you're about to face, so buckle up and enjoy the ride.
1. Eliminations are Key to Leveling Up
You'll want to level up in Blitz, as each level earns you new equipment and boons. Surviving the storm offers some experience towards your next level, but if you really want the best gear, you need to get as many eliminations as possible.
Playing aggressively is key to success in Blitz Royale, especially since each match is only around five minutes. We recommend that you try to step outside your comfort zone and take the offensive line, as there's not much at stake in Blitz Royale.
2. Make the Most of Your Equipment
Every match of Blitz Royale is unique, as each player automatically receives the same weapon or medallion at the beginning of the round. Depending on the equipment you get, you may want to adjust the rest of your setup.
For example, if you receive a rifle, you should probably pick up a shotgun or SMG to balance out your gear. Matches reach the end game very quickly in Blitz Royale, so you need to get your gear straight before rushing into the next circle. Make sure to take into account your unique ability when building a load-out, too.
3. Loot Quickly & Don't Lag Behind
The map is tiny in Blitz Royale, so there's always danger lurking around the corner. As such, you'll want to avoid looting while standing out in the open. If you have equipment that can protect you, like a Shield Bubble, then always throw it down while looting in open areas.
You'll need to loot quickly to succeed in Blitz Royale, so make sure to prioritize speed over managing your inventory on the spot. You don't want to get caught in the storm either, so keep on moving and don't look back unless there's gunfire. Overall, the best advice is to always look towards your next fight in Blitz, and expect an Ambush at any time.
4. Bring a Few Teammates to Blitz Royale
Blitz is a completely new experience for many Fortnite fans, so it's best to jump into the fun with a friend so that you can discover the rules together. Whether you prefer duos or have a squad lined up, learning is always easier in pairs. Also, look out for enemy teammates whenever you enter a fight as a duo or squad.
5. Prioritize Close-Combat Weaponry
Close-combat guns like SMGs and shotguns are the best weapons to use in Blitz Royale. The map is smaller than usual, so you'll face more close-quarters battles as opposed to sniper fights.
If you make it to the final few circles of a Blitz match, then you'll definitely need a strong close-range gun to effectively compete and earn the victory umbrella. It's essential to have a diverse load-out in any Fortnite mode, but close-combat weaponry should be your top priority in Blitz Royale.