Fortnite Blitz Royale Got Even Faster: Golden Llamageddon Weekend Event is Now Live
- Golden Llamageddon Weekend is now live in Fortnite Blitz Royale
- Learn everything you need to know to dominate this fast-paced weekend event
- Earn a FREE Skin and Glider by playing Blitz Royale
Blitz Royale's latest iteration has already become a fan favorite for Fortnite fans in less than 48 hours. The fast-paced, no build Battle Royale allows 32 players to battle it out on a smaller island filled with fan-favorite POIs. To celebrate its launch, the Golden Llamageddon Weekend event is now live and brings exciting new twists that add to the excitement. Let's break down everything you need to know about this event so you are prepared the moment you drop into the island.
When Does Golden Llamageddon Weekend Start?
Golden Llamageddon Weekend went live on June 20th at 9:00 AM ET. This event will last until Monday, June 23rd with no confirmed end time.
How Many Player Can Play Blitz Royale?
Blitz Royale currently supports Solos, Duos and Squads which means every player has options to participate in this weekend's event. With the launch of Blitz Royale on June 18th, Duos were added for the first time in Blitz Royale history.
Golden Llamageddon Weekend Bonuses
Golden Llamageddon Weekend infuses the island with the following bonuses that will last until Monday:
100% Starting Mythic Loot for Every Game
Every time you drop into a Blitz Royale game this weekend, you will be automatically equipped with Mythic Loot. This will remove the need to loot the second you hit the ground and allow your squad to instantly engage with other teams. Expect every match this weekend to be much faster than a typical Blitz Royale game as the need for looting is diminished and the focus is solely on combat.
Starting with Mythic Loot will significantly alter drop strategies for squads the entire weekend. Expect most of the lobby to be dropping at Pleasant Park and Retail Row to get as many squad wipes as possible.
100% Golden Llamas in Every Game
As one of the rarest drops in the game, the Golden Llama will be appearing in every game of Blitz Royale during the weekend event. Prior to the event, the spawn rate for a Golden Llama was just 12%. This huge addition is going to speed up the action further and infuse the game with more Mythical weapons and important consumables.
Is it worth going out of your way to loot a Golden Llama during the weekend event? From what we are seeing in early gameplay, it is not worth risking your life to loot a Golden Llama. These Llamas are going to provide you with 1000 Gold Bars, Health/Shield consumables and the chance to receive a Mythical item such as the Rocket Ram. Due to the fact that every person is dropping into Blitz Royale with Mythical weapons, this additional loot isn't going to provide nearly as much utility as it usually would. Unless it is convenient to do so, skip the Golden Llama and use its positioning to pick off squads attempting to loot it.
Mythic Weapons Added to Blitz Royale
The Golden Llamageddon Weekend is also bringing these additional Mythic weapons and items to the island:
- Mythic Thunderbolt of Zeus (replacing Suppressed Pistol)
- Mythic Killswitch's Revolvers (replacing the Epic version)
- Mythic Blitz Rocket Ram (replacing Rocket Ram)
- Storm Beast's Pom Pom (Epic version)
During this event, you will always drop into the island with a Mythical Weapon. Prioritize landing spots and positioning as combat will start the second you land.
Related Article: How to Get the Storm Beast Pom Poms in Fortnite
How to Earn a Free Skin During the Blitz Royale Weekend Event
While you are playing this weekend's Blitz Royale event, you can earn an exclusive free Glider and Skin. Below are the requirements to unlock each free item:
- Blitz Knight Skin: Place within the top ten players in 20 separate matches of Blitz Royale or gain ten account levels
- Yellow and Black Umbrella: Win three matches of Blitz Royale
Tips for Winning Golden Llamageddon Matches
During the weekend event, Golden Llamageddon matches are going to play significantly faster than a traditional Blitz Royale game. To give your squad a better chance of getting a Victory Royale, your drop choice is crucial. Both Pleasant Park and Retail Row will be hot drops the entire weekend with every player landing with Mythic Weapons.
Winning Strategies
If your squad is prioritizing wins over all else, land at a quieter POI like Snobby Shores or Lazy Laps in order to reduce the chance of being 3rd partied. Your squad can loot up and then rotate into one of the busier POIs and catch the other squads off-guard.
High-Kill Strategies
If your squad is prioritizing high-kill games, land at Retail Row of Pleasant Park on a spot with high ground. Pick off the squads in your direct vicinity and rotate with your team throughout the POI to clear out other teams. With these spots being central on the island, you are sure to see squads rotating in from nearby drop spots which will allow you to stay in the same location to farm kills.
For a full list of tips that will help your squad throughout this season, check out our Blitz Royale tips guide.
FNCS Impact
With the overwhelming success of Blitz Royale, many fans have asked whether or not we will see Blitz Royale enter the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) as its own mode. With incredibly fast-paced gameplay, the mode is entertaining to watch while also providing the necessary skill gap for an esport. Many believe that a build option would be added to heighten the skill gap even further. If Blitz Royale remains a fan favorite mode, there is certainly a chance we could see it emerge in the FNCS scene as esports continues to grow.