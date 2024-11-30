Fortnite Breaks Player Count Record by 2 Million During The Finale
The ever-changing game of Fortnite is gearing up for Chapter 6 and even old fans are returning to get in on the action. With the launch of Chapter 6, we're expecting a Japanese-themed map, many explosive weapons, and an overhaul of the Fortnite Crew subscription.
Fortnite has always had an impressively high player count, as it's a free-to-play game and it updates on a weekly basis. Past events have broken records, but never quite like The Finale concert that took place earlier today. This musical adventure featured giant avatars for Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and even the late Juice WRLD.
While lots of past events have included popular celebrities, today's lineup of rap artists was different because it contained unreleased music by Juice WRLD. As such, thousands of rap fans who otherwise wouldn't be interested in the battle royale attended to see their favorite artists in an epic virtual concert.
How Many Players Attended The Finale?
The action-packed event started with Snoop Dogg at his POI. Roller coasters, rooftops, and flying through the sky were all a part of the festivities, so there was a little something for everyone, even those who aren't rap fans. Overall, the concert reached over 14.3 million concurrent players, which is about 2 million players more than the Big Bang event.
@Lazarbeam, @HYPEX, @CharlieIntel, and Dextero brought the record-breaking player count to our attention, and many other X influencers are making note of the new record with their own posts. Fortnite rarely reaches player count levels over 5 million, so almost 3 times that amount is a gargantuan increase from other live events.
It's possible that future events could top the new record, but Epic Games will need an even more impressive lineup of celebrities to reach these levels in future seasons. Although Fortnite Remix is coming to an end, we'll never forget about the nostalgic return to Chapter 2 or Juice WRLD's magical concert.
How is the Community Reacting to The Finale?
Though Epic Games is likely patting themselves on the back for their achievement, fans are also taking to X and other social media platforms to share anecdotes about what they loved in The Finale. We've found a few notable reactions that help convey the excitement felt by the Fortnite community this afternoon.
X user @Jacob_ArnoldYT explained that they loved the live event. However, they took it a step further to share that they wish Juice WRLD could've seen it since he would've appreciated this tribute to his accomplished life. Many Juice WRLD fans are sharing similar thoughts, and it's well said as this concert is arguably the best event in the history of Fortnite.
Another commenter named @FNChiefAko explained that they don't know how the Juice WRLD concert can be topped in the future, but the X user also noted that Fortnite always manages to come up with interesting ways to switch up ther live events. It's likely that more celebrity concerts will be imminent in Fortnite, especially since The Finale was wildly successful in bringing players to the third-person shooter.