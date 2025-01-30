LEGO Fortnite: Patch Notes for Brick Life's Valentine's Day Event - Possible Downtime, FREE Rewards, & More
LEGO Fortnite: Brick Life kicked off with a blocky bang in 2024, and now it's getting a new update to add even more content to the fan-favorite life-sim. In Brick Life, you can build a home, explore completely new career paths, and even ride around town in style in a variety of Fortnite vehicles.
Fortnite's Brick Life is receiving a major event for February. The wonderful celebration of Valentine's Day is just around the corner on February 14th, so Epic Games has decided to throw a fun-filled festival together for the day of love. This guide will not only show you a full list of the official patch notes, but we'll also let you in on when we expect Cupid's update to drop in LEGO Fortnite.
When is the Brick Life Update Releasing?
The Valentine's Day event for Brick Life is launching tomorrow, January 31st. Season 2 of Fortnite OG is releasing in the update as well, so there'll be lots of new content to experience in the popular Epic Games title. A specific release time hasn't been confirmed yet, but if there is an update, then we're expecting maintenance to start around 3 AM Eastern Time since that's when downtime often begins. Here's when that'll be for each time zone.
Time Zone
Predicted Downtime
PDT
12 AM
EDT
3 AM
UTC
8 AM
CET
9 AM
Get ready for all-new missions, free rewards in the form of furniture, and even a vampire experiment when the festival launches tomorrow. February 21st will mark an end to the Valentine missions, which is when they'll disappear from Brick Life. Below is a complete list of the official Brick Life patch notes.
Official Brick Life Patch Notes for 1/31 Update
There are lots of love-themed activities flying into Brick Life tomorrow, along with some beautiful decor for your blocky home. We've compiled all of the patch notes into one place so that you'll be prepared for anything that the Valentine's Day celebration may throw at you.
The Stud to Your Brick, The Sun to Your Flower
Is it just us, or have things suddenly gotten a whole lot brighter? Maybe it’s the presence of Brick Bay’s most radiant resident, Sunflower, who’s opening up a flower shop right in time for Valentine’s Day!
Starting January 31, some familiar faces around Brick Bay will ask for help spreading the love around town. Say yes and pick up Flowers, Love Letters, and Heart Wands as gifts at Sunflower’s Stand by The Trot Lot! January 31 is two weeks before Valentine’s Day, giving you lots of time to help these Brick Bayers before they stop asking on February 21, Eastern Time.
What to do after you complete a request? Sunflower will reward your sweet gesture with a Cupid’s Surprise, a special Valentine that may carry a sweet treat. Just talk to her to get the Cupid's Surprise! It has a chance to contain a Box of Chocolates, a piece of delicious decor for your home.
Keep collecting Boxes of Chocolates until the Valentine’s fun ends in the early hours of February 21 Eastern Time!
Fall Head Over Pieces for These Daily Activities
What strengthens bonds more than a bit of friendly competition? The Valentine’s 2025 Update will add daily activities — a new Brick Life tradition which is here to stay well into the future!
Three activities will start things off: Vampire Experiment, Litter Boxing, and A Race with Drift. One of these activities will start every day at 5 PM Brick Bay Time. The perfect way to relax after a hard day’s work! Do you tend to be forgetful? Not a problem, a handy notification will be sent to your phone before each activity begins.
Vampire Experiment
The students at Mourndale Academy need your help testing their all-new invisibility potion! What could possibly go wrong?
At the start of the experiment, all test subjects must pick up a potion from the dispenser in Mourndale Courtyard. But not all the potions work as intended: some test subjects will become vampires! If you’re a vampire, hunt down the other test subjects and make them vampires too. Or if you’re a survivor, use your invisibility to stay safe ‘til time runs out!
All test subjects will be awarded Creds for their contributions to supernatural science. Subjects who don’t become a vampire will also get the Vamp Champ Trophy Decor item, courtesy of Bobom Milk Tea.
Litter Boxing
Meowscles is building a beachfront boxing ring near his gym, and we’re pawsitive it’s gonna be a knockout! The boxing match begins if there are two or more players in the ring. Prove you’re as ferocious as a feline by knocking all the other players out of it!
All boxers will be awarded Creds for their purr-fect sportsmanship. Whoever claws their way to the top will be awarded even more Creds and the Undisputed Gloves Decor item.
A Race with Drift
Racing was in Brick Life before, but now it’s a “daily activity” and offers a trophy! Head to the front of Wheels n' Deals in your favorite ride and get ready for the high-speed hijinks.
Whoever races their way across Brick Bay the fastest will be awarded Creds (including street cred) and the Speedster Trophy Decor item.
A heads-up for you: you can start Vampire Experiment and Litter Boxing anytime you want, but you’ll only get their full rewards if you’re playing them as a daily activity! A Race with Drift is only available as a daily activity.
Bonus Stuff
There’s even more to love about the Valentine’s 2025 Update! Here are some improvements to city livin’ coming January 31:
- The in-game lighting will better reflect the time of day in Brick Bay.
- Messages from Brick Bay regulars will now be notifications in your phone. Keep track of them using your phone’s new Notifications app.
