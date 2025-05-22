Is it Good? Bugha, Cooper, and More Fortnite Pros Talk Star Wars Season
The Fortnite Star Wars season, also commonly referred as the Galactic Battle, stands as a five-week mini-season that lasts approximately five weeks. Starting on May 2, 2025, Fortnite players have been able to enjoy the Star Wars-themed events and item drops while still being able to enjoy the primary Fortnite experience.
However, while the game has a healthy amount of similarities to previous seasons, it also has many differences. Apart from the surface-level changes related to Star Wars-themed locations, weapons, and items, Fortnite pros have experienced a number of changes within the meta that make this five-week mini-season a unique experience.
Here is what Fortnite Pros had to say about the Fortnite: Star Wars season, the Galactic Battle, the season’s pros and cons, and what their tips would be to navigate this season.
FNCS Pro-Am 2025 with a Hint of Star Wars
Both Fortnite pros and content creators traveled to Los Angeles, California to take part in the Fortnite Pro-Am at the Galen Center. A total of 20 teams competed for the grand prize of $50,000 where the duo of AussieAntics and PeterBot were named the victors of the tournament.
However, what made the FNCS 2025 Pro-Am different from previous tournaments was it being played during the Star Wars Mini Season which left space for a unique style of gameplay.
“I don’t play as many tournaments so I don’t really feel if it is unbalanced, but it is definitely fun not having to worry about ammo,” Content Creator Zemie said. “These are some of the most fun weapons in my opinion because they are all good. You can pick up any of them and you know that they are good to use.”
Fortnite content creator Zemie and pro Dignitas Fortnite player Cooper teamed up at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, to make an admirable run to the top two during the Pro-Am earlier this month. As a result of their knowledge and understanding of the Star Wars season, they were awarded $45,000 for their efforts, despite Cooper's hesitations around the season’s competitive scope.
“The guns are really fun and definitely very strong,”Dignitas Fortnite pro Cooper said. “That makes the game a lot more fun to play especially in ranked. But having infinite bullets is interesting because you could just dump everything you have into one person and they’ll just die. It’s unbalanced, but at the same time its pretty fun to play for sure.”
How is the Fortnite Star Wars Season Competitively?
Despite its short five week long season, both Fortnite pros and content creators were tasked with trying to strike a balance of competition and fun with the Star Wars-themed Fortnite season.
This balance was something that many of the players and content creators at the Fortnite Pro-Am struggled to figure out.
“It’s pretty cool to see this collab in general because they actually took it to the next level,” Fortnite pro Bugha said. “This is the first time all of their weapons are kind of surrounding the collab that they have done as well as the mini season. It’s just different and since all the guns are energy based, it makes for an interesting concept without ammo.”
Many players didn’t have much time to test out the new Fortnite Star Wars season. Yet, a recurring thought about the shortened season was that it was one heavily catered towards casual play.
The Fortnite Star Wars Seasons skew towards casual gameplay through unlimited ammo and unique weapons, creating a system that makes switching into competition quite difficult. Yet, despite these challenges, content creators found this casual style of play enjoyable.
“I think the new Star Wars season is unique enough in a short enough timeframe where I’m cool with them experimenting how they do a season like this,” TypicalGamer said. “I think in terms of comp, it will not fly though.”
What Fixes do Fortnite Pros have for the Star Wars Season?
The five-week Star Wars-themed mini-season has been met with a mix of reviews from various Fortnite streamers and pros. While players appreciated the game developers aim to create a shorter season, there were key factors that made this season cater towards a casual experience as opposed to a competitive landscape. The biggest knock against it is the lack of ammo.
“There’s going to be a lot of adjusting needed to be done for competitive because there are points where you can just spray your gun forever and there’s no downside,” Bugha said. “That’s going to be pretty brutal and competitive when you only have a cap amount of mats.”
While fellow pro Cooper highlighted this lack of ammo as a troubling point for pro players, he also understood the reason for keeping the themes toward the Star Wars season. Instead, he found a compromise that could meet both the needs of a pro player and the overall Star Wars feel.
“I would say make changes to the ammo, but I feel like you kind of need infinite ammo for the Star Wars season so I’d say make the guns do a bit less damage to structures and builds,” Cooper said. “I think it’s a great season overall, but there are some balance issues when it comes to the competitive side,” Cooper said. “But it’s only a month season so I don’t think it’s that bad.”
How long is the Fortnite Star Wars Season?
The Fortnite Star Wars Galactic Battle Season is a five-week season that began on May 2, 2025, and will take place until June 7, 2025 where each week featured a new Star Wars-related update for players.
Fortnite enthusiasts looking to level up their game in the current Star Wars min-season should be sure to stay posted with our Fortnite Star Wars Season Update schedule. Here, players will be able to keep tabs on the latest updates occurring throughout the remainder of the five-week season.
Additionally, Fortnite players should also be sure to also check out our guide on how to obtain the Mandalorian Skin Bundle and how players can set up Fortnite Mobile.