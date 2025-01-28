Fortnite x Captain America: Brave New World skins leaked
While Fortnite and Marvel are well acquainted by this point, there's a practically endless amount of collabs that can come to the game. The next major release on Marvel's schedule is Captain America: Brave New World, which releases on Valentine's Day (and is already getting a Marvel Rivals collab), so unsurprisingly rumours of a Fortnite collab have arrived.
Speshal Nick (who has previously leaked Fortnite details like Deadpool and Wolverine from the new movie and Godzilla appearing on the map) posted on Twitter a DM they received from their usual Fortnite source. This DM says, "The new Falcon and the Red Hulk are coming to Fortnite", referring to characters from the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World film. The DM also mentions that new Superman and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins are on the way.
However, many were quick to point out that Sam Wilson is already in the game as a Captain America skin based on 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' series (with the character taking up the Captain America mantle after Avengers: Endgame). However, considering that the Falcon moniker is being revived in Brave New World with the new character Joaquin Torres, it's very likely that this is the character coming to Fortnite as opposed to Sam Wilson.