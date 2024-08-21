Captain America's Shield Nerfed Hard in Fortnite Update
Fortnite players have been complaining about Captain America's Shield ever since it came out in the latest season. Now, developers have nerfed it quite heavily but was it enough?
Absolute Doom is the latest Fortnite season, focused on Marvel skins, weapons, POIs, and more. Fans were excited for the superhero additions but one specific weapon was causing extreme chaos in the Fortnite forums: Captain America's Shield.
Reddit was bombarded with threads dedicated to how OP the shield was. Captain America's Shield was able to block basically everything, even damage from getting hit by a Cybertruck. The projectile option could also be spammed, breaking down builds almost instantly.
Is the recent nerf enough to balance the game?
Captain America's Shield Nerf in Recent Fortnite Update
Developers have made some balance changes in the recent update and the biggest focus was Captain America's Shield. Here's what was changed.
The first hit with the shield was reduced from 60 to 50. It also takes half as much damage to stop a player from blocking and charging. The shield will take an extra second to recharge after being staggered, going from 3 to 4 seconds.
One of the biggest changes was to the distance you need to be in order to lock on with the shield as a projectile. This will require players to be more accurate and not be able to mindlessly toss the shield from far distances.
- Hit 1 Damage: 60 -> 50
- Stagger Threshold: 500 -> 250
- Decay Start Time: 3 -> 4
- Lock On Closeness: 250 -> 150
While a few players were sad to see the shield being complained about, the majority of Fortnite players called the changes a big W. A lot of players felt the changes were fair. Let's see how the shield feels after a few days of gameplay, especially in ranked.