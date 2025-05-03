Fortnite Captain Phasma boss fight rewards, location, tips
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is based on Star Wars, with everything added this season being themed on the nine movies and seemingly endless amount of Disney+ series'. The new season includes a number of Star Wars NPCs across the season, with more set to be added as the month continues.
However, two of these NPC's are boss encounters, Darth Vader is returning for a scrap once again, but the sequel trilogy baddie Captain Phasma is ready for a fight this time around.
Fortnite Captain Phasma boss fight location
The Fortnite Captain Phasma boss fight can be found at the new First Order Base POI. When you land you're going to want to go to the upper area of the mountain and go to the top floor of the base. In there you will find an open hangar area with Stormtroopers walking about alongside Captain Phasma.
Once you see Captain Phasma it's on sight, so get ready for a brawl.
Fortnite Captain Phasma boss fight guide
Fortnite's Captain Phasma is possibly the easiest boss fight I've experienced in the game. Since the only available weapons in Fortnite's weapon pool right now are blasters, you pretty much have unlimited ammo to mow down Phasma. She has no second phase, and the Stormtroopers are barely a threat. If anything your biggest problem will be other players trying to snipe you after defeating her.
Phasma uses her F-11D Blaster and she uses Thermal Imploders to try and blow you up. But the easiest way is to just charge head on, by the time you've taken her down, you'll very likely not even have your overshield depleted.
Fortnite Captain Phasma boss fight rewards
For defeating Captain Phasma you'll be granted the Mythic Captain Phasma’s F-11D Blaster which is one of the strongest guns in the current season, as well as the Phasma’s Blaster Medallion which gives a massive buff to all Blaster weapons. The medallion reduces the overheat buildup and make the cooldown on blasters after they overheat even shorter, this is a massive buff and one of the strongest Medallions in the game currently.
Should I fight Captain Phasma in Fortnite Ranked?
Normally I wouldn't recommend fighting bosses in Fortnite Ranked, but the Phasma’s Blaster Medallion is such a fantastic buff that it may be worth going after. Since all of the current weapons are Blasters, the reduced buildup and quicker cooldowns make literally every single weapon in the game right now better. However, you run the risk of having to fight off a ton of players to get to Phasma in the first place, so it's a bit of a double edged sword, although based on previous seasons, bosses get less crowded as things go on.