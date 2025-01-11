Chainsaws May Return to Fortnite Next Season - What We Know
The nearly limitless arsenal of weaponry to use in Fortnite is one of the aspects that built its popularity. Though it started out with rifles and rocket launchers, the equipment you can loot from golden chests has become more complex over time.
Fortnitemares added lots of fun content in 2024, including a power-packed chainsaw that you could use as a weapon or a vehicle. The player-base loved chainsaws, so it makes sense that Epic Games would consider implementing them back into the exciting battle royale. Here's everything we currently know about the future of chainsaws in Fortnite.
When Are Chainsaws Coming Back to Fortnite?
New leaks have pointed toward a February 21st release date for Chapter 6: Season 2, but we barely know anything about its possible contents. As usual, you can expect map changes, a new battle pass, and even the unvaulting of powerful guns. However, melee weapons have also gotten lots of attention lately with samurai swords and the Fortnitemares chainsaw.
Blortzen and HYPEX have revealed that chainsaws or ripsaw launchers could be a core part of Season 2, so we might be wielding this dangerous piece of equipment by February. There are also possible crossovers that could include a chainsaw, such as the Chainsaw Man anime.
X user ImCode003 believes that a Chainsaw Man collaboration could be imminent in Fortnite, which is a reasonable guess since Chapter 6 has included many aspects from Japanese culture. Godzilla will stomp into Fortnite next week, and more anime crossovers could enter the Item Shop soon.
