How to Get the Champion Loserfruit ICON Skin in Fortnite
The Fortnite Championship Series Pro-Am is approaching, and the title is releasing skins for several pro influencers to celebrate. The Champion Loserfruit Skin will be the next costume addition, arriving soon with an in-game Icon Cup. Let's explore everything players should know about the costume drop and how they can obtain it.
Fortnite Announces New 'Champion Loserfruit' Skin
Australian influencer and content creator Loserfruit is one of the game's most popular personalities, with 3 million Twitch followers and nearly 5.5 million YouTube subscribers. She often posts gaming content, reactions to Fortnite content and collaborations with other Fortnite pros.
Loserfruit is also competing in the upcoming Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) Pro-Am, a tournament beginning on Saturday, May 10 2025. This is the first Pro-Am in six years since 2019. On May 1 2025, Fortnite officially announced that Loserfruit will receive a 'Champion Loserfruit' FNCS skin to celebrate her impact on the game and Pro-Am involvement. The skin shows Loserfruit in a purple, white and orange baseball cap and a cropped hoodie. It also has the FNCS logo emblazoned on the front.
When will the Champion Loserfruit Fortnite Skin be Released?
According to the original Fortnite announcement, players can receive the Champion Loserfruit skin beginning on Thursday, May 8 2025.
How to Get the Champion Loserfruit Skin
Fortnite players can obtain the Champion Loserfruit skin through its accompanying event, a Fortnite Icon Cup. Icon Cups typically celebrate a Fortnite personality who has influenced the title and allow players to compete for prizes through regional in-game battles. The Loserfruit Icon Cup will occur on Thursday May 8 2025, and will be set to Duos Reload mode.
Will the Loserfruit Skin come to the Fortnite Shop Later?
The Champion Loserfruit skin will be free to all players in the Loserfruit Icon Cup who place within the top ranks of their regions. Players who don't rank high enough to get the free drop can buy the costume later from the Fortnite Shop using V-Bucks, the game's virtual currency. In addition, players who earn 8 points in the Icon Cup will still receive a free Sweatin' Spray.