Changes to V-Bucks Might Not as Be Cost-Effective as You Think
V-Bucks are Fortnite's primary currency, but they rarely receive any notable updates. Finally, it looks like the way you purchase V-Bucks is about to change, with a focus on buying only as many as you need for the cosmetic you wish to purchase.
HYPEX and other reputable leakers have been sharing the news on X, as the new V-Bucks system is imminent in Fortnite. Let's take a look at how V-Bucks are about to change and why it might not save you as much money as you'd expect.
What's Changing About V-Bucks?
Beginning on October 10th, 2025, players can use the new Exact Amount feature to buy V-Bucks in increments of 50 or more to purchase only the amount of V-Bucks they're missing for a cosmetic in the Item Shop. If you'd like to buy a skin that costs 1,500 V-Bucks but you're sitting at 1,400, then you'll soon be able to buy 100 to make up the minor difference.
The change won't just apply to Fortnite but also to Rocket League and Fall Guys. However, Fall Guys will only let you purchase currency in increments of 100 instead of 50. This change represents a shift in how V-Bucks are bought and sold, but we're predicting that it might not save any money for longtime Fortnite fans.
Unfortunately, PlayStation consoles won't offer the Exact Amount function on launch, but HYPEX says that Epic is working to make it available on every platform.
Why the V-Bucks Update Might Not Save You Money
On the surface, it seems like the Exact Amount feature will save players a ton of money. However, fans who spend hundreds or even dozens of dollars per year on cosmetics will probably find that it's a better deal to stock up on V-Bucks in larger packs, especially if they're on sale.
We're expecting the Exact Amount feature to offer 50 V-Bucks for about $0.50, which would cost around 50% more in the long term compared to purchasing a pack of 13,500 V-Bucks for $89.99.
The Exact Amount system will surely save money for those who don't buy many V-Bucks, but for those who know they'll likely spend more than a few dollars per year, it probably won't be the most cost-effective way to purchase large amounts of Fortnite's signature currency.
Free V-Bucks Incoming
When the Exact Amount feature is released on October 10th, Fortnite players will also have their V-Bucks balance rounded up to the closest 50. For example, a player with 560 V-Bucks will now have 600 available to spend, while Fall Guys will offer a similar feature that rounds up to the closest 100.
HYPEX has explained the currency update using basic examples, which we've listed below.
• 150 = 150 (Doesn't Change)
• 260 = 300
• 110 = 150
How Might the V-Bucks Update Affect Esports?
The upcoming changes to V-Bucks probably won't affect esports too heavily, but it may present an increase in cosmetic sales among the larger Fortnite fan base. More players buying skins might translate into more sales for outfits representing famous Fortnite personalities, which could encourage fans to watch esports competitions to see their favorite athletes in action.