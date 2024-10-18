One Last Live Event for Fortnite Chapter 5 - What We Know
While Fortnite live events aren't as common as they once were (Chapter 4 only had one), Epic Games has decided to go big with Chapter 5 Season 4. While the dust has just settled on the Absolute Doom live event earlier this month, plans are already in motion for the next major shakeup in the Fortnite world.
Players have come to expect a Fortnite live event to take place at the end of a Chapter to bring us into the next era of the game. Last year's The Big Bang live event took place at the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG. This time, a major live event is set to end Chapter 5 Season 4 ahead of Fortnite OG 2 hitting the scene.
Well-known Fortnite leaker @HYPEX has posted a tweet confirming (via info provided by fellow leaker @djlorenzouasset) that the Fortnite live event for Chapter 5's finale is set to take place on November 1, 2024, which is in just over two weeks, ahead of the Fortnite OG 2 release date, set for the following day on November 2.
Fortnite OG 2 could kick off Chapter 6
Obviously, you can't make much of a pattern from just one year, but most fans assumed that this time around things would follow the pattern set by the first Fortnite OG. For those who missed it, last year we had the standard four Seasons of Chapter 4, then a fifth shorter season called Fortnite OG, which brought back some of Chapter 1's map and weapons to the game. At the end of Fortnite OG, we had a massive Fortnite live event to kick off Chapter 5.
But this time, it looks like Epic Games is using Fortnite OG 2 as a buffer between Chapter 5 and Chapter 6. Either that or Fortnite OG 2 will be the first season of Chapter 6. Earlier this year we had the Fortnite roadmap leak, which revealed that we would be getting a second edition of the throwback season based on Fortnite Chapter 2. And more recently, we had news that Fortnite OG 2 will only feature the first three seasons of Chapter 2, unlike last year, which covered most of Chapter 1.
We don't yet know what will happen during the Fortnite live event at the end of Chapter 5. Although, given that we're in the midst of the Marvel-themed Chapter 5 Season 4, we could see it being based around Dr. Doom once more. We'll know soon enough.