Huge Fortnite Battle Pass Changes Coming in Chapter 6
Epic Games has announced some major changes coming to the Fortnite Battle Pass as well as the Fortnite Festival and Lego Fortnite passes on the Fortnite Website.
First off, the Fortnite Festival and Lego Fortnite passes will now level up via XP rather than their own specific currency (Festival Points and Studs, respectively). This means that you can progress through these in any game mode, as opposed to just playing the modes themselves. Also, the Fortnite Festival Pass will be called the Fortnite Music Pass going forward.
The next major change is that Battle Stars will no longer be a part of the Fortnite Battle Pass once again, with players able to claim rewards on the Battle Pass pages they have unlocked. Plus, Epic is now adding the ability to buy a specific item from Battle Passes before reaching the required level to unlock them. You will still need to purchase the separate passes to get their premium rewards, however.
The last time the Fortnite Battle Pass got a major shake-up was way back in 2021, with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 reintroducing the Battle Stars system to give players more autonomy around what items they unlock and when. However, Fortnite Chapter 5's influx of modes introduced a new layer to the game with the introduction of passes for Fortnite Festival and Lego Fortnite.
We've had extra passes in the past with the likes of the Dragon Ball Super event pass, Star Wars Find the Force pass, and most recently the Avatar Elements pass. These passes took place across a paid and free tier, with specific in-game missions allowing you to level it up. However, the new modes introduced in Chapter 5 brought in the Festival and Lego Pass, which are more akin to the two-tier event passes and the standard Battle Pass. You had the paid and free variants and could only level them up in their specific modes.
The unfortunate side effect of this, however, is that due to Fortnite Festival's limited nature in comparison to the main game, you would end up having to grind like mad to unlock everything in the Fortnite Festival Pass. So this new change is arguably the most exciting bit of news to come out of Fortnite Chapter 6 ahead of launch.
These new changes will take place upon the launch of Fortnite Chapter 6 on December 1, 2024, for the Fortnite Battle Pass and the Lego Pass. However, you'll get a taste of the change early, as it will be a part of the next Fortnite Music Pass, which launches on November 2, 2024.