Fortnite Chapter 6 Battle Pass Guide - Baymax & Godzilla

The Fortnite Battle Pass is a sacred reward system, and although it has seen some changes throughout the years, its core concept has stayed the same. Previous passes have included hilarious banana outfits, muscular cats, and even fan-favorite Marvel characters.

Chapter 6: Season 1 just launched today. With a new season, an updated Battle Pass is essential. Pop culture icons like Godzilla and Baymax are included in the pass, along with lots of dazzling emotes, pickaxes, and gliders. We've listed everything you could possibly need to know about the Chapter 6 Battle Pass, including how the reward system has changed in the newest update.

How Has the Battle Pass Changed in Chapter 6?

Chapter 6 has implemented many improvements to the Battle Pass that allow players to choose which rewards to earn first. Battle Stars have been removed and you can now level up the Battle Pass in the order you desire as long as you reach the necessary level. Finally, an auto-claim option has been added to the Battle Pass so that you can unlock rewards in the natural order.

How to Level Up the Battle Pass in Chapter 6

Night Rose Skin in Fortnite
Night Rose / Fortnite

Like previous Battle Passes, you can level up the Chapter 6 pass by earning XP via in-game achievements like out-surviving enemies or defeating opponents. Another great way to guarantee levels in a fast manner is to complete weekly challenges; however, there won't be many tasks to finish yet since the new season has just launched.

Every game mode in Fortnite currently offers XP that will help level up the Battle Pass, including Creative mode. Creative mode maps often offer tons of experience points for only a few minutes of play per day, which is why it's the easiest way to level up, especially at the beginning of a season. The Pit is a free-for-all deathmatch mode, and it's perfect for grinding experience.

Everything in the Chapter 6 Battle Pass

Godzilla Next to a Bridge
Legendary Entertainment

There are over 100 unique items to collect in the Chapter 6: Season 1 Battle Pass, so you'll have your work cut out for you this December. We've listed every fun-filled item in the order they appear in the newest pass, including the bonus rewards you get by completing the first 100 levels.

Standard Items

Nyanja Outfit

Kuro Claws Pickaxe

Cat's Prowl Jam Track

Nekomata Drip Wrap

Nyanja's Catpack Back Bling

Nyanja Loading Screen

Yarn Ball Emote

Cliffside Soarer Glider

Neko Claws Pickaxe

Woodblock Print Nyanja Spray

Kuro Catpak Back Bling

Kuro Soarer Glider

100 V-Bucks

Wireframe Faller Contrail

Kuro Nyanja

Shamisen-Sational Emote

Water Sprite Emoticon

Jade Loading Screen

Protector Kaito Glider

Sprite Soarer Contrail

Mr. Daruma Back Bling

Jade Outfit

Blades of Shadow Pickaxe

Woodblock Print Jade Spray

Cursed Protector Kaito Glider

100 V-Bucks

Cursed Daruma Black Bling

Cursed Jade Loading Screen

Cursed Jade Outfit

Nomad's Drifter Glider

Modern Ronin Wrap

Pickle Pal Emoticon

Determined Kendo Spray

Tomoki & Katana Back Bling

Kendo Loading Screen

Kendo Outfit

Invisible Cut Emote

Banner Icon Homebase Banner

100 V-Bucks

Demon Hunter Kendo Loading Screen

Turbulent Blade Pickaxe

Woodblock Print Kendo Emote

Demon Hunter Kendo Outfit

Ink Drop Contrail

Neko Hope Emoticon

Hope Star Back Bling

Shadow Of Hope Wrap

Night Kama Pickaxe

Shadow Blade Hope Loading Screen

Shadow Blade Hope Outfit

Lilac Kama Pickaxe

Banner Icon Homebase Banner

Lilac Shadow Hope

100 V-Bucks

Lilac Star Back Bling

Woodblock Print Hope Emote

Lilac Shadow Hope Outfit

Mask Of Balance Glider

Woodblock Print Daigo Spray

100 V-Bucks

Daigo Loading Screen

Shadow Shroud Back Bling

Banner Icon Homebase Banner

Daigo Outfit

Sprint Strider Emote

Shadowgold Wrap

Golden Claws Pickaxe

Daigo's Masks Emoticon

Mask Of Gold Glider

Kintsugi Crashdown Contrail

Kintsugi Daigo Outfit

Baymax Wings Glider

Care Provider Emoticon

Baymax Booster

Hero Baymax Loading Screen

Fist Bump Emote

100 V-Bucks

Hero Baymax Outfit

Megabot Back Bling

100 V-Bucks

Woodblock Print Samurai Spray

100 V-Bucks

Microbot Mallet Pickaxe

Samurai Baymax Loading Screen

Samurai Baymax Outfit

Puppet Dance Emote

Rose's Wrath Wrap

The Night Rose Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Cursed Marionette Back Bling

Woodblock Print Night Rose Spray

The Night Rose Outfit

Night Rose Pickaxe

Tactical Night Rose Loading Screen

Night Curse Marionette Back Bling

100 V-Bucks

Night Rose's Song Jam Track

Night Rose's Prowl Glider

Banner Icon Homebase Banner

Tactical Night Rose Outfit

Bonus Rewards

Racer's Blade

Kuro Nyanja Loading Screen

Banner Icon Homebase Banner

100 V-Bucks

Shadow-Lit Shroud Back Bling

Heroic Baymax Spray

Lucky Nyanja Outfit

Rose Thorns Pickaxe

Magic Awakens Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Racer's Katana Back Bling

Warrior. Artist. Hope. Spray

Waters Of Mystery Wrap

Demon Hunter Hope Outfit

Puppet's Prowl Glider

Burning Rose Emoticon

Daigo's Claws Pickaxe

Jade's Curse Spray

100 V-Bucks

Banner Icon Homebase Banner

Racer Kendo Outfit

Battle Blessing Emote

100 V-Bucks

Legends Of A New World Loading Screen

Thousand Faces Spray

100 V-Bucks

Pour One Out Emoticon

Guardian Jade Outfit

Racer's Drifter Glider

Kintsugi Daigo Loading Screen

Blades Of Light Pickaxe

Banner Icon Homebase Banner

Break The Curse Jam Track

Strings Of The Night Rose Spray

Restored Night Rose Outfit

Godzilla

