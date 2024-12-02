Fortnite Chapter 6 Battle Pass Guide - Baymax & Godzilla
The Fortnite Battle Pass is a sacred reward system, and although it has seen some changes throughout the years, its core concept has stayed the same. Previous passes have included hilarious banana outfits, muscular cats, and even fan-favorite Marvel characters.
Chapter 6: Season 1 just launched today. With a new season, an updated Battle Pass is essential. Pop culture icons like Godzilla and Baymax are included in the pass, along with lots of dazzling emotes, pickaxes, and gliders. We've listed everything you could possibly need to know about the Chapter 6 Battle Pass, including how the reward system has changed in the newest update.
How Has the Battle Pass Changed in Chapter 6?
Chapter 6 has implemented many improvements to the Battle Pass that allow players to choose which rewards to earn first. Battle Stars have been removed and you can now level up the Battle Pass in the order you desire as long as you reach the necessary level. Finally, an auto-claim option has been added to the Battle Pass so that you can unlock rewards in the natural order.
How to Level Up the Battle Pass in Chapter 6
Like previous Battle Passes, you can level up the Chapter 6 pass by earning XP via in-game achievements like out-surviving enemies or defeating opponents. Another great way to guarantee levels in a fast manner is to complete weekly challenges; however, there won't be many tasks to finish yet since the new season has just launched.
Every game mode in Fortnite currently offers XP that will help level up the Battle Pass, including Creative mode. Creative mode maps often offer tons of experience points for only a few minutes of play per day, which is why it's the easiest way to level up, especially at the beginning of a season. The Pit is a free-for-all deathmatch mode, and it's perfect for grinding experience.
Everything in the Chapter 6 Battle Pass
There are over 100 unique items to collect in the Chapter 6: Season 1 Battle Pass, so you'll have your work cut out for you this December. We've listed every fun-filled item in the order they appear in the newest pass, including the bonus rewards you get by completing the first 100 levels.
Standard Items
Nyanja Outfit
Kuro Claws Pickaxe
Cat's Prowl Jam Track
Nekomata Drip Wrap
Nyanja's Catpack Back Bling
Nyanja Loading Screen
Yarn Ball Emote
Cliffside Soarer Glider
Neko Claws Pickaxe
Woodblock Print Nyanja Spray
Kuro Catpak Back Bling
Kuro Soarer Glider
100 V-Bucks
Wireframe Faller Contrail
Kuro Nyanja
Shamisen-Sational Emote
Water Sprite Emoticon
Jade Loading Screen
Protector Kaito Glider
Sprite Soarer Contrail
Mr. Daruma Back Bling
Jade Outfit
Blades of Shadow Pickaxe
Woodblock Print Jade Spray
Cursed Protector Kaito Glider
100 V-Bucks
Cursed Daruma Black Bling
Cursed Jade Loading Screen
Cursed Jade Outfit
Nomad's Drifter Glider
Modern Ronin Wrap
Pickle Pal Emoticon
Determined Kendo Spray
Tomoki & Katana Back Bling
Kendo Loading Screen
Kendo Outfit
Invisible Cut Emote
Banner Icon Homebase Banner
100 V-Bucks
Demon Hunter Kendo Loading Screen
Turbulent Blade Pickaxe
Woodblock Print Kendo Emote
Demon Hunter Kendo Outfit
Ink Drop Contrail
Neko Hope Emoticon
Hope Star Back Bling
Shadow Of Hope Wrap
Night Kama Pickaxe
Shadow Blade Hope Loading Screen
Shadow Blade Hope Outfit
Lilac Kama Pickaxe
Banner Icon Homebase Banner
Lilac Shadow Hope
100 V-Bucks
Lilac Star Back Bling
Woodblock Print Hope Emote
Lilac Shadow Hope Outfit
Mask Of Balance Glider
Woodblock Print Daigo Spray
100 V-Bucks
Daigo Loading Screen
Shadow Shroud Back Bling
Banner Icon Homebase Banner
Daigo Outfit
Sprint Strider Emote
Shadowgold Wrap
Golden Claws Pickaxe
Daigo's Masks Emoticon
Mask Of Gold Glider
Kintsugi Crashdown Contrail
Kintsugi Daigo Outfit
Baymax Wings Glider
Care Provider Emoticon
Baymax Booster
Hero Baymax Loading Screen
Fist Bump Emote
100 V-Bucks
Hero Baymax Outfit
Megabot Back Bling
100 V-Bucks
Woodblock Print Samurai Spray
100 V-Bucks
Microbot Mallet Pickaxe
Samurai Baymax Loading Screen
Samurai Baymax Outfit
Puppet Dance Emote
Rose's Wrath Wrap
The Night Rose Loading Screen
100 V-Bucks
Cursed Marionette Back Bling
Woodblock Print Night Rose Spray
The Night Rose Outfit
Night Rose Pickaxe
Tactical Night Rose Loading Screen
Night Curse Marionette Back Bling
100 V-Bucks
Night Rose's Song Jam Track
Night Rose's Prowl Glider
Banner Icon Homebase Banner
Tactical Night Rose Outfit
Bonus Rewards
Racer's Blade
Kuro Nyanja Loading Screen
Banner Icon Homebase Banner
100 V-Bucks
Shadow-Lit Shroud Back Bling
Heroic Baymax Spray
Lucky Nyanja Outfit
Rose Thorns Pickaxe
Magic Awakens Loading Screen
100 V-Bucks
Racer's Katana Back Bling
Warrior. Artist. Hope. Spray
Waters Of Mystery Wrap
Demon Hunter Hope Outfit
Puppet's Prowl Glider
Burning Rose Emoticon
Daigo's Claws Pickaxe
Jade's Curse Spray
100 V-Bucks
Banner Icon Homebase Banner
Racer Kendo Outfit
Battle Blessing Emote
100 V-Bucks
Legends Of A New World Loading Screen
Thousand Faces Spray
100 V-Bucks
Pour One Out Emoticon
Guardian Jade Outfit
Racer's Drifter Glider
Kintsugi Daigo Loading Screen
Blades Of Light Pickaxe
Banner Icon Homebase Banner
Break The Curse Jam Track
Strings Of The Night Rose Spray
Restored Night Rose Outfit
Godzilla
