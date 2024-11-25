Fortnite: Chapter 6 Battle Pass Leaked - Godzilla, Baymax, & More
Chapter 6 is the next iteration of Fortnite and it's hopping into the third-person shooter in December. With the introduction of a chapter, Epic Games typically releases a new map, powerful equipment, and collaborations with other popular franchises.
There are lots of new features confirmed for Chapter 6, such as an evolution to Fortnite Crew and a permanent return of the Fortnite OG game mode. As of today, the Chapter 6: Season 1 Battle Pass has been leaked, along with tons of other juicy information.
What's Coming in Chapter 6?
Thanks to recent posts by @SamLeakss, @ResetzFtw @ShiinaBR on X, we now know what the first Battle Pass of Chapter 6 will contain. The leakers also made it clear that Disney's Baymax and the terrifying Godzilla will make an appearance in Fortnite soon. According to the art for Chapter 6, Baymax and Godzilla will likely be included as rewards in the Battle Pass, perhaps with colorful styles too. Other skins include characters themed around Japan and samurai warriors.
Although we don't know the release dates for these collaborations, it's a strong possibility that they'll be available in December or January if they aren't included in the Battle Pass initially. Although the Fortnite fanbase believes that a Godzilla skin is imminent, it could also be a boss or the center of an in-game event.
Other possible crossovers for 2025 have also been leaked in recent months. Outside of collaborations, Epic Games confirmed an upgrade is coming to the Fortnite Crew subscription which will grant all active members access to the Music Pass, LEGO Pass, and soon-to-be-introduced OG Pass.
The OG Pass will act as a reward system for Fortnite OG, which is set to become a permanent addition in the third-person shooter on December 6th. Only time will tell what types of cosmetics will be included in the pass, but it'll probably feature new versions of fan-favorite Chapter 1 characters, such as the smiling banana Peely.
Another addition set to release in Chapter 6 is a first-person mode for Creative players, which we know thanks to @HYPEX on X. We'll have to wait until December 11th to see how first-person will function in Fortnite, but it's sure to be one of the largest additions in the next season.
What is the Fortnite Community Saying about Chapter 6?
Fans on X are beaming with excitement about the latest Fortnite leak. Some players are even suggesting that the next Battle Pass is the best we've ever seen out of the seasonal reward system. User @ItsMeTrout on X has posted that it seems to be one of the strongest passes that Epic Games has created in recent years.
Chapter 6 will be the biggest update of 2024. Following the upcoming Juice WRLD concert, there's so much to look forward to in 2025 and beyond. The excitement of Chapter 6 will commence on the 1st of December, so hold onto your Kicks because the battle royale fun is only starting to begin.