Chapter 6: Everything We Know about Season 2 - Release Date, James Bond, & More

ALL KNOWN FORTNITE SEASON 2 INFO 🔥



- Robbery Gameplay Feature

- Unvaults: C4 + More

- New Collab Item related to the Ripsaw Launcher

- HookShot Mobility item

- Potential Collabs: King of the Hill, Demon Slayer, James Bond and More 👀



(Info via @Loolo_WRLD and @FNBRintel) pic.twitter.com/5idy86pm9j