Chapter 6: Everything We Know about Season 2 - Release Date, James Bond, & More
Chapter 6 is one of the most popular iterations of Fortnite in recent years. Japanese icon Hatsune Miku and the terror-packed Godzilla have quickly increased player count in the third-person shooter, but Season 1 is only the beginning of Fortnite's newest chapter.
Whether you like the creative direction Epic Games is taking Fortnite in or not, there's no denying that the fun-filled battle royale is still going strong after seven exciting years. Here's the smorgasbord of content we're expecting in Chapter 6: Season 2, along with when it'll likely launch.
Release Date for Chapter 6: Season 2
The release date for Chapter 6: Season 2 is approaching at light-speed, as Season 1 is coming to an end on February 21st according to info shared by ShiinaBR. Chapter 6: Season 1 will have lasted about 80 days by the end, offering players ample time to collect Godzilla and Baymax from the Battle Pass.
Although there are rumors and leaks surrounding Chapter 6: Season 2, nothing is confirmed by Epic Games as of yet. However, it's highly likely that we will see the completion of Season 1 in February. Chapter 6 has only just started, so get ready for a whole year of fun-filled Fortnite in 2025.
Everything We Know about Chapter 6: Season 2
SamLeakss laid out some of the most recent leaks in an X post, which has shed light on what fans can expect from a second season in Chapter 6. Here's everything that might release on February 21st, including every potential crossover hinted at by leakers.
New Battle Pass
A new Battle Pass is expected in Chapter 6: Season 2. Though it may have another Japanese theme of some sort, there will probably also be a few unrelated crossover items, possibly even Demon Slayer outfits. There hasn't been any confirmation of what we can expect from the newest reward pass, but there will certainly be over 100 items and styles to collect.
Upcoming Collaborations in Season 2
There are multiple leaked crossovers that could be released in Season 2. King of the Hill and Demon Slayer may be coming to Fortnite in the next few months, though their exact release dates are still unknown. Here's every major collaboration that's expected to drop during the second season of Chapter 6.
Demon Slayer
The Demon Slayer anime has amassed a dedicated following in the last year. Though a collab with Demon Slayer may mean a new Event Pass, most crossovers simply get placed in the Item Shop as cosmetic sets you can purchase for mountains of V-Bucks. Demon Slayer may be part of the final few weeks in Season 1, but if it doesn't release soon, then there's a good bet that Epic Games will wait for the launch of Season 2.
King of the Hill
Futurama and Family Guy have both made it into Fortnite, and now the hilarious King of the Hill may be joining the animated wackiness. Hank Hill will almost certainly be included as an outfit, though the list of characters that could be implemented is long. Since the Family Guy collab included everyone's favorite chicken, even lesser-known characters could make an appearance.
James Bond
We've had action characters like John Wick in Fortnite for years, so a James Bond collab was bound to happen eventually. There are lots of celebrities who might come to Fortnite via the Bond crossover, but regardless, a new group of cosmetics is on its way soon. If you like action-packed movies, then James Bond is likely high up on your Fortnite skin wishlist.
Robbery Mechanic
The introduction of robbery in Fortnite may add something totally unique to the battle royale. We don't yet know exactly what robbery will be in Fortnite, though it could mean that you'll be able to steal gear from enemy combatants.
Epic Games may also add more NPCs to Fortnite and allow you to rob them at gas stations or other locales throughout the Island. Finally, there's always a possibility that robbery will simply be a limited-time mode or part of Creative, so it may not affect battle royale fans very much at all.
New Ripsaw Launcher
Though we don't have all the details, leakers like HYPEX have shared the possibility of a future chainsaw or ripsaw launcher. We already received a chainsaw during Fortnitemares 2024, but that doesn't mean Epic Games can't expand upon it further. SamLeakss described the upcoming weapon as a "collab item related to the Ripsaw Launcher." As such, it's up in the air as to what exactly this weapon will be.
The addition of a new chainsaw in Season 2 doesn't indicate anything by itself, but we can't rule out that it would be part of a Chainsaw Man collaboration. Since Chapter 6 has leaned towards Japan in terms of crossovers and weaponry, it's not out of the question that we could get another anime event next season.
Swinging Ropes
New leaks by Wensoing, Loolo_WRLD, & iFireMonkey have suggested that a grappling hook of some kind may be on the horizon. However, it probably won't be an item; rather, you'll be able to find ropes to swing off of, like you would while using a grappling hook. The implementation of new ways to move around the Chapter 6 Island is in line with other parkour mechanics added in recent months.
Since zip lines have been in Fortnite for practically forever, it's no surprise that we're finally receiving a mechanic that'll allow players to swing from high places. The possibility of a chainsaw, swinging ropes, and even a James Bond crossover are all enticing players to hop back into the popular battle royale to prepare for the launch of Season 2.
