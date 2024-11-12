Everything We Know about Fortnite Chapter 6

Augments are making a return in Chapter 6 Season 1 (in a *different* way)! 👀



The following augments were added with v32.00:



- Agile Mending

- Headshot Hunter

- Healthy Pouncer

- Revelling Revealer

- Vehicle Modifier



(via me & @Wensoing, noticed by @blortzen) #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/yH6Fb5g2N4