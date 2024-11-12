Everything We Know about Fortnite Chapter 6
Chapter 6 of Fortnite is just around the corner, and the battle builders in the fanbase couldn't be more excited. Leakers have revealed a hefty amount about the rumored update, and the fan-base is getting ready for a new map, classic game modes, and even an explosive Battle Pass packed to the brim with collectibles.
We've compiled every little tidbit we know about Chapter 6 and when it may release. Get ready to skydive straight into the newest iteration of Fortnite - it's bound to be an exciting adventure like the battle royale has never before seen.
Chapter 6 Release Date
Chapter 6 of Fortnite will likely release on December 1st, according to a leak by @ShiinaBR on X. Although we don't have release times, it's safe to guess that Fortnite may finishing updating around 10 AM Eastern Time. This leak also reveals a possible end date for Season 1 on February 21st.
The Theme of Chapter 6: Season 1
The overall theme of Chapter 6: Season 1 is expected to be Japan, but other than Japanese architecture and flora, it's unknown what else may be included. A surprise anime crossover could be a possibility, but leaker @FortniteFNLK posted pictures which suggest a classic Japanese theme.
Chapter 6: Season 1 Battle Pass
We don't have a full lineup of dazzling cosmetics for the first Chapter 6 Battle Pass just yet, but that won't stop our speculation. If a Japan theme is imminent, then perhaps we could see popular characters from Japanese anime or a samurai skin.
Fans may not know much about the Battle Pass cosmetics, but Epic Games has clarified that the reward system will see an overhaul in Chapter 6. Battle Stars are set to be removed entirely, and in their place will be a system that allows you to collect rewards in the order you see fit. Battle Passes will now level up via XP earned in any game mode, too.
Fortnite OG
Fortnite Remix just jumped into the battle royale, but it only brought back Chapter 2. Epic Games recently announced that Fortnite OG will officially kick off the nostalgic fun on December 6th. The OG map and loot pool are confirmed to make a return. New leaks by @HYPEX on X suggest that not only will Chapter 1 return permanently, but each month will bring back a different season from the beloved beginning of Fortnite.
Other Expected Additions & Updates in Chapter 6
There are a few miscellaneous updates and events that you can expect to release after Chapter 6. Additionally, some features are confirmed to make an introduction or reappearance sometime soon. X leaker @ShiinaBR has created an in-depth list of upcoming content, big and small, and we've explored the most important information below.
Among the smaller additions include the Industrial Town location, the return of Quad Launchers, and a Void mechanic. Although we don't know much about the additions above, here's all the remaining information we do have about Chapter 6.
Cats
New cosmetics are expected every few months in Fortnite. Most recently, Kicks have been introduced as a way to wear unique shoes, but a leak by @ShiinaBR is pointing to a feature that will allow a cat to follow you. It's possible that the mechanic won't be a collectible at all, but it's an exciting idea that you could have a pet following you around in the third-person shooter.
New Ways to Move
According to @ShiinaBR on X, some form of prone stance and swinging will be available to use upon the launch of Chapter 6. Fortnite has already added sprinting, swimming, and climbing to the wildly popular shooter, so these new mechanics are a further evolution of the movement system.
Weather Forecast Towers Are Here to Stay
Weather Forecast Towers are a fan-favorite structure in Fortnite, so it would be an unfortunate shock if they were removed in Chapter 6. Luckily, @ShiinaBR suggests that the towers will still be around after December 1st. You can use Weather Forecast Towers to predict future storm circles, allowing you to out-maneuver enemies in the end-game.
New Augments
X leaker @Loolo_WRLD has spread that augments may be returning in the sixth chapter, but there's no current confirmation of this news from an official source. Augments grant you powerful bonuses, so they're essential in securing your next Victory Crown. New augments may also be on the way according to @Loolo_WRLD. Regardless, it's safe to assume that we'll see the return of this popular mechanic soon.
Winterfest 2024
Thanks to a leak by @ShiinaBR on X, the Fortnite fanbase knows the upcoming release date schedule for each action-packed Chapter 6 update. Winterfest is among the December updates on the 10th, so we can expect to see the festive event creating cheer only a week after the release of the newest chapter.
First-Person Mode
@Hypex on X has revealed a December 9th release date for first-person in Creative Mode. Many fans prefer to play in first-person over third, so this addition could bring a new chunk of players into Fortnite.