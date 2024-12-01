Fortnite: How to Get Oni Masks

NEW FORTNITE CHAPTER 6 MASKS & BOONS!!!



• Masks w/ Abilities

• Fire Boon - Reload weapons faster.

• Void Boon - Eliminating players reveals other players nearby.

• Wind Boon - Move faster with Pickaxe.

• Water Boon - Swimming grants Health & Shields to yourself and mates. pic.twitter.com/RMYNwfsTv6