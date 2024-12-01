Fortnite: How to Get Oni Masks
Every Chapter of Fortnite has a distinct theme, and along with a cool new style comes a variety of powerful weapons. The Japanese theme in Chapter 6 offers tons of unique options for combat, including explosive Oni Masks that'll terrify all of your opponents.
Along with an action-packed arsenal of new weapons, Chapter 6 has also introduced a new type of item called Oni Masks. Each mask has unique abilities that'll give you an advantage over other battle royale combatants. Below, we're taking an in-depth look at Oni Masks, how to use them, and where you can obtain one for yourself.
What are Oni Masks?
Oni Masks are an item that you can equip to deal devastating damage or outrun your opponents. Each offers a different power and a distinct appearance for your Fortnite avatar. If you unequip a mask, you'll lose its power and return to your character's regular appearance. X influencers like @HYPEX are already hyping players up for all the new content released in Chapter 6.
How to Get Every Oni Mask
There are three Oni Masks to collect at the beginning of Chapter 6: Season 1. However, more are likely to come in the future. We'll walk you through how to get each mask and all of their action-packed powers so that you'll be prepared for any situation.
How to Use Oni Masks
Using Oni Masks works like any other weapon. First, pick up a mask, then equip it in your inventory. Once you've equipped an Oni Mask, use your configured firing button to shoot out orbs of power into the distance. With the exception of Mythic Oni Masks which offer 50 charges, it seems that each item only holds a handful of charges before it disappears from your inventory - so choose when to use it carefully.
Void Mask
The Void Mask is a fun new addition to Fortnite's loot pool. Instead of damaging enemies like other weapons, this item grants you the ability to teleport. Aim down and shoot an orb into the sky, then you can teleport wherever it lands. The Void Mask is perfect for catching up to the storm or outrunning strong enemies.
You can get the Void Mask by opening chests throughout the Island, which offer a small chance to contain each mask. There's no way to guarantee that you'll receive a Void Mask upon opening a golden chest, so you'll just have to keep looting until you find one.
Night Rose's Void Mask
A powerful mythic item, Night Rose's Void Mask offers the same power as the standard Void Mask, but it comes equipped with a whopping 50 charges. As such, getting this mask guarantees that you'll be able to teleport for the entirety of a Fortnite: Battle Royale match.
Unfortunately, getting the Night Rose's Void Mask is a tall order. First, you'll need to make your way to the Demon's Dojo location. Next, defeat the powerful boss residing there to get your hands on the Night Rose's Void Mask, along with tons of action-packed golden weapons.
Fire Mask
The Fire Mask is arguably the strongest Oni Mask in Fortnite in terms of raw strength. When you equip this fiery weapon, you'll be able to shoot fireballs that'll engulf opponents in a blaze of flames. Each shot deals 100 damage, so it's stronger than most regular guns in Chapter 6.
Like the Void Mask, you'll have to keep looting chests until you come across a Fire Mask. If you loot a few dozen chests per match, then your odds of encountering an Oni Mask will skyrocket.
Will There be More Oni Masks in Chapter 6?
At this point, it's unclear if Epic Games will decide to add new Oni Masks throughout Chapter 6: Season 1. However, it's likely that they will since Fortnite unvaults new equipment every week. Until then, you can collect Sprites and work on leveling up your Battle Pass to add Baymax and Godzilla to your locker.
If more Oni Masks are added to Fortnite, then they'll probably be themed around other elements like water, air, or earth. Chapter 6 has one of the most distinct themes ever, so it's worth jumping out of the Battle Bus to experience Oni Masks and all of the other Japanese fun while it lasts.