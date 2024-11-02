Fortnite Chapter 6 leak hints at Japanese-themed season
Epic Games may have only just kicked off Fortnite Remix, but the games leakers never rest for a minute. We're set to see the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 6 at the end of the month following a live event themed around Juice WRLD on November 30, 2024, with the new era of Fortnite kicking off the next day. But that's all we knew about Chapter 6 until now, as Fortnite's massive roster of leakers and dataminers have cracked the code and revealed what could be the next season's theme.
Fortnite leaker Wensoing made a post on Twitter revealing that (following months of rumours) Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 will be themed around Samurai and Japanese mythology. In the post the leaker claims that they and another leaker, Loolo, have confirmation that this will be the theme to kick off Fortnite Chapter 6. This was followed up by Fortnite's most well-known leaker, ShiinaBR, posting that they were able to independently confirm the information posted by the leakers.
Wensoing and Loolo also claimed that they are aware of the biomes that will be making an appearance in the new map, which are as follows:
- Shrine
- Rivers
- Plains
- Farmland
- Forest
Considering that the Neo-Tokyo theme for Chapter 4 Season 2 and the Greek Mythology theme for Chapter 5 Season 2 resulted in the two best Seasons of their respective Chapters, I have high hopes for a Japanese Mythology themed season. The idea of following the formula of Chapter 5 Season 2 – where the Greek Gods took over the map – but replacing it with Yokai-themed bosses seems like a great idea. Plus, it would give Epic the excuse to bring back the Katana Mythic from Chapter 4 Season 2.
Of course, even ShiinaBR can be wrong sometimes, so it's worth taking this with a grain of salt until Epic Games officially reveals details about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. Although given the track record of these leakers, it seems like there's a pretty high chance of it happening. Thankfully we won't have long to wait as Fortnite Remix is a shorter season than usual, so Epic Games will likely start teasing what's next in a matter of weeks.