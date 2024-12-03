Fortnite Chapter 6 Patch Notes – the biggest changes in the new season
Fortnite Chapter 6 has just kicked off, and already players are making the most of the new season. This season is inspired by Japanese Ronin and Yokai with the aptly named 'Demon Hunters' season. The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass is clearly the main event, with Baymax and Godzilla making an appearance, but Epic Games has made some fantastic changes for the new season.
We've compiled some of the biggest changes in the Fortnite Chapter 6 patch notes (which were posted on the Fortnite news website) below.
Hitscan weapons
The biggest shakeup to Fortnite Chapter 6 is that all of the core weapons in the game are now Hitscan, with Projectile weapons being a thing of the past. The new batch of hitscan weapons are as follows:
- Holo Twister Assault Rifle
- Fury Assault Rifle
- Veiled Precision SMG
- Surgefire SMG
- Sentinel Pump
- Twinfire Auto Shotgun
- Oni Shotgun.
New weapons and items
Outside of the aforementioned variants of the classic Fortnite gun roster, Epic Games has introduced some new weapons to the game with Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, with the Japanese theme taking center stage.
Typhoon Blade
The Typhoon Blade is a melee weapon that allows you to attack enemies with a flurry of strikes. However, one of its biggest benefits is that it gives you some passive boosts while wielding it, including lower stamina consumption while sprinting, as well as your sprint being faster than normal.
Oni Masks
Oni Masks are new to Fortnite Chapter 6, and currently come in two forms. The Fire Mask allows you to shoot fireballs at your opponents that deal devastating amounts of damage. Meanwhile the Void Mask allows you to throw an orb that will teleport you to wherever it lands. Both masks are found in the regular item pool via chests; however, there's a special variant of the Void Mask called Night Rose's Void Mask, which can be earned from defeating The Night Rose at Demon's Dojo and comes with 50 charges as opposed to the 15 of the normal Void Mask.
Sprites
Sprites are creatures found across the Fortnite map, they can be used as items that have different abilities based on which Sprite you use. However, if you hold on to a Sprite and take it to one of the many Sprite Shines across the map, you can turn them into a boon, which grants you passive buffs like increased reload speed and movement speed.
New movement mechanics
Fortnite Chapter 6 has also introduced a suite of brand new movement mechanics to the game. These are universal changes and will be available across Battle Royale, Zero Build, Reload, and Creative modes. These are follows:
- Ledge Jump – Jumping while sprinting close to a ledge will send you further than a regular jump
- Roll Landing – Holding or tapping jump before landing from a jump will cause you to roll and regain some stamina
- Wall Kick – Jumping against a vertical wall and jumping again will allow you to wall kick off the wall in any direction
- Wall Scramble – Jumping against a vertical wall will have your character scramble up the wall, allowing you to mantle up higher walls
That's the important bits of the brand new Fortnite season, however, as always, Epic Games is likely to add more mechanics and items to the season before it comes to an end on February 21, 2025.