Fortnite Chapter 6: Season 2 Theme Leaked - Heist Time!
The fantastical world of Fortnite: Battle Royale is constantly changing, and each battle pass is filled with all-new cosmetics. Generally, each season has its own theme, while also operating under the overall concept of its chapter.
RELATED: Everything in the Season 2 OG Pass - Knight Conqueror, Cuddle Team Specialist, & More
So far, we've seen the titan Godzilla, samurai skins, and even power-packed blades that all reflect Japanese culture. It's likely that there's more Japan-themed fun to come in the next few months, but the focus of Season 2 may not be exactly what you'd expect.
Chapter 6: Season 2 Will be Heist-Themed
Though we don't have all the details just yet, HYPEX recently took to X to share the news that Season 2 will revolve around heists, which is info that comes courtesy of FNBRintel and Loolo_WRLD. Previous rumors had pointed in this direction, though it wasn't clear until now that the entire season may focus on the criminal underground.
RELATED: Fortnite OG: Season 3 Release Date Confirmed - New POIs, John Wick, & More
Chapter 2: Season 2 had a somewhat similar theme, so it's not too surprising that Epic Games wants to recreate their previous success in the newest chapter. We could see a return of The Getaway LTM to go along with the latest theme, but one thing is for sure, which is that the upcoming battle pass will likely contain wacky criminal skins.
It's possible that there could be some connection to Japan, such as including the Yakuza. Regardless, there are still a few seasons left in the action-packed Chapter 6, so the thematic choices will probably get more and more unique as 2025 progresses. According to the popular influencer ShiinaBR, Season 2 is set for an exciting release on February 21st, 2025.
NEXT: More Jujutsu Kaisen Skins Are Coming, Including a Major Villain