Chapter 6 Season 2 Patch Notes - Mortal Kombat, NEW POIs, & More
The launch of Chapter 6: Season 2 has already passed, so it's time to jump into what to expect from the latest action-packed update for Fortnite. There's a new crossover with Mortal Kombat, along with various vehicles you can use to travel the Island in style.
The patch notes for Season 2 detail every little addition that was implemented today, so we're going to take a look at all of them. Here's a complete collection of the official patch notes for Fortnite, plus how the competitive landscape will shift in Season 2.
How is the Competitive Meta Changing in Chapter 6: Season 2?
There are many ways that the competitive Meta may change in Season 2, but the most notable is the introduction of new boons. The Vulture Boon reveals the location of defeated opponents, while the powerful Gold Ammo Boon allows you to collect extra ammo upon finding gold bars.
You can gain these special bonuses by opening rare chests or from the black market, so having a boon puts you at a major advantage against other players. New weapons and vehicles will also change the way pros play Fortnite, but boons truly offer a unique and essential way to get ahead of your foes. The Vulture Boon is the best, as it may give you the opportunity to sneak up on enemies undetected.
The Official Patch Notes for Chapter 6: Season 2
Stick ‘em up! It’s time to blow that vault door wide open and make a… “withdrawal.” Ransack Fletcher Kane's banks, take over his armored cars, and even pull off a train robbery! The outlaw Midas returns with a new motley crew, including wannabe hip-hop icon Big Dill, Cassidy Quinn, and more. There’s no such thing as honor among thieves in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 2: LAWLESS!
Rendezvous Views
The Island has been infused with an abundance of Bars 💰, and now every opportunist is out to hit the jackpot, including the ruthless crime kingpin Fletcher Kane. It’s every bandit for themselves in the ultimate race to get rich!
Crime City
You’re sure to find mayhem in the seedy underbelly of Crime City, the ultimate stomping ground for all manner of corrupt and crooked misfits. Make sure to visit the Hostile Hotel, Wise Guys Bookstore, and the Launder Mat for a full criminal excursion.
Outlaw Oasis
Unwind at the Outlaw Oasis, a high-end hangout luxury spa and resort where burglars typically relax and recover after a busy day of swiping huge hauls.
Shiny Shafts
You could rob one of Fletcher Kane’s banks for Bars… or you could go right to the source. His mining operation, Shiny Shafts, is a highly contested area above ground and below.
Lonewolf Lair
Security is tight around Fletcher’s mansion hideout, Lonewolf Lair. Anyone bold enough to challenge his growing empire is in for a fight!
Public Enemy #1
The baron Fletcher Kane has set up shop as the Island’s mob don, and his paws are in every pocket in town. He’s been known only to appear at the most inopportune moments. Namely, while you’re mid-heist.
Survive Fletcher’s barrage of claw attacks and you’ll be awarded with the Mythic Fletcher Kane’s Double Down Pistol and the Unstoppable Medallion. True to its name, this Medallion increases sprint speed and allows for bashing enemies while sprinting. As a reminder, Medallions make you visible on opponents’ mini-map. Be warned, having more Medallions leads to enemies having a better idea of where you are.
The demon warrior Shogun X still wanders the Island, though his defeat now rewards the Super Shield Medallion, which places down a Shield Bubble Jr. when using a self-healing item like a Med Kit or Shield Potion.
Pickle on the Beat
Big Dill is the newest rap artist on the scene in Fortnite. He’s a mean, green, hot-tempered outlaw aiming to be the grittiest gherkin in the jar. Big Dill & The Brat make up the dynamic duo known as the Tasty Bois. Their new single “Runamok” just dropped on Soundcloud and is available as a Jam Track in the Battle Pass.
Big Dill is robbing banks, launching music, and creating his own shoddy currency in-game: Dill Bits (more on that in a second). Who knows what he’ll do next… maybe launch a podcast?
In Broad Daylight
Even the best heisters appreciate a how-to, so here’s what to expect in your malicious mission:
Feel the Rush
All that glitters is yours. Swimming in gold-infused water will put you under the effect of Gold Rush, which increases your speed, how fast your Pickaxe swings, and how much damage your Pickaxe does against structures. You can also gain Gold Rush by mining Gold Veins, which can be excavated with your Pickaxe for Bars.
Big Dill is ballin' out of control thanks to his Dill Bits coin, which has become even more valuable than Bars*. Typically sealed behind lock and key in vaults around the Island, Dill Bits don’t carry over from match to match, so spend them quickly before your wallet goes to zero! But, uh, to the moon!
Money’s Meant to Be Spent
Spend your Dill Bits and Gold Bars at one of three Black Markets around the map, offering a selection of Mythic and Legendary items obtained in a totally legit way. Black Markets also offer Boons that’ll make your next break-in a breeze.
Kane, Train & Automobiles
Be wary, if gold moves in this town, you’d better believe Fletcher Kane knows about it. His Armored Transport convoys can be found transporting valuables around the map. Expect a fight with his henchmen if you’re planning to get inside one, but if you can wrestle control of the steering wheel, it’s yours to joyride in.
Raiding Fletcher’s Armored Train promises a lotta loot, though it’s well-known as the most dangerous job in town! Board the train and destroy its turrets to bring it to a screeching halt, then blow open the vault car with Thermite, and you’ll be rewarded handsomely. Just be careful — you’re likely to attract the attention of other players while carrying out this “transaction.”
A Boon of Boons
A new Season means a refreshed slate of Boons! Available only from Black Markets or Rare Chests this Season, Boons persist beyond elimination in the same match (meaning you’ll keep them if you get rebooted in the same match). Collect all five!
- Vulture Boon: Reveal where enemies are eliminated on the map for a short time.
- Gold Rush Boon: Opening or destroying Chests grants Gold Rush.
- Adrenaline Rush Boon: Gain the Slap effect (short-term unlimited Energy regen) upon mantling, hurdling, and wall jumping.
- Gold Ammo Boon: Gain ammo when picking up Bars.
- Greed Boon: Find extra Bars from eliminations and opening containers.
New, Nefarious Munitions
We haven’t gone over the new tools at your disposal yet. They’re great for getting into trouble… and staying there.
Items for Vault Busting
The ONLY way to crack a vault is with Thermite, a powerful explosive found stashed away around the map. After you’ve planted some, you can set off the explosion faster by damaging the vault's weak points. The Plasma Burst Laser works great for this, as does the Rocket Drill arriving later this Season in v34.10.
Items for Mayhem
Bars can’t buy the time needed to pull a heist, but the Collateral Damage Assault Rifle and Falcon Eye Sniper might. And keep an eye out for the formidable Outlaw Shotgun which drops in v34.10.
Fancy yourself ambidextrous? Big Dill’s fave combo, the dual-wield Pump & Dump, arrives in v34.10 and will be your new close-to-mid-range best friend. Occupying a single weapon slot, hold a Pump Shotgun in one hand and an SMG in the other!
An Item for a Home Run Heist…
A favorite of ne'er-do-wells everywhere is The Kneecapper, great for giving opponents a good ol’ fashioned whack. Wielding The Kneecapper reduces the Energy cost of sprinting and increases sprint speed and jump height.
Items for Watching Your Back
You’ll find new utility items around the map, such as the protective Port-A-Cover and enemy-detecting Pulse Scanner. Both are tremendously useful for holding off henchmen while you grab all the Bars you can find.
Henchmen and enemy squads interrupting your heist-in-progress? The Med-Mist Grenade helps heal in a pinch, and Gold Splash grants Gold Rush and heals 20 Health (or 20 Shield if you’re at full Health already).
Slay Frosty
Your enemies are about to be on thin ice. The cold-blooded cryomancer Sub-Zero has arrived on the Island and can be recruited to your cause! Be sure to pick up Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit, which empowers you to ice slide into opponents and unleash a flurry of frosty fists
LAWLESS Battle Pass
Get ready for a notorious new look! The LAWLESS Season brings the LAWLESS Battle Pass, offering a wealth of Outfits and accessories.
Like with the other Passes in Fortnite, unlock and claim rewards in the Battle Pass by earning XP in any Fortnite experience. The Battle Pass has both free and premium rewards. To claim the premium rewards as you earn XP, purchase the Pass for only 1,000 V-Bucks or get it through Fortnite Crew! Included as premium rewards, there are several Outfits in the Pass:
- Cassidy Quinn: She's all in. (Cassidy Quinn is claimable right away upon purchasing the Battle Pass!)
- Joss: It's not magic. It's chemistry!
- Fletcher Kane: What's yours is his.
- Valentina: Get in, get the goods, and get out with style.
- Big Dill: The original Tasty Boi.
- Keisha Cross: She rules the road.
- Sub-Zero (MK3): The Lin Kuei cryomancer of legend.
The golden king finds his way back to the Island. The Outlaw Midas Outfit will be unlockable from Battle Pass Quests in March, completable in any Fortnite experience! The Battle Pass will be available to progress in until Chapter 6 Season 2 ends on May 2, 2025 Eastern Time.
Let’s Go, Space Cowboy!
Prefer stopping criminals? Starting March 1 Eastern Time, complete COWBOY BEBOP Quests for XP that can contribute towards COWBOY BEBOP Bonus Goals. Meeting these Bonus Goals will unlock the COWBOY BEBOP Wrap and BEBOP Legends Loading Screen! The Quests and Bonus Goals will be available until March 18 Eastern Time.
What if we said you can complete these objectives as the famed bounty hunters themselves? The Spike Spiegel Outfit and Faye Valentine Outfit will be in the Fortnite Shop starting February 28 Eastern Time!
Introducing Moments
Celebrate the start and end of a match with a music Moment! In the Locker, players can now choose a Jam/Lobby Track to play when they drop out of the Battle Bus and one to play when they get a Victory Royale. Players will not hear each other's music, even when spectating, as the chosen Track will only play locally. In split-screen, Player 1’s chosen Track will be the one that plays.
Tournament Notes
All gameplay items included in Chapter 6 Season 2 are eligible for tournament play, though loot pool differentiations may be made in the coming weeks.
Also, check out the Chapter 6 Season 2 Competitive Details blog post to learn about the updated Compete tab, which gives you a better sense of upcoming tournament offerings and the info on each one!
Breakin' Out
Fortnite Battle Royale: LAWLESS ends May 2. The first Victory Royale you bag this Season in Battle Royale or Zero Build will earn you The Vaultbrella!
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
The competitive landscape of Fortnite changes with every season. As the battle royale enters the second season of Chapter 6, more and more fans are looking to catch up on the world of Fortnite Esports. You can watch the latest clips of competitive Fortnite on the official Fortnite Twitch channel, along with livestreams of major competitions.