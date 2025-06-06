Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Battlepass: Superman, Robin and All Leaked Skins
In Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, players became the galaxy's last hope and fought with Force powers to survive the ever-shrinking Storm. Season 3 will transport them to another fantastical world where superheroes reign supreme, accompanied by plenty of new cosmetics. Several skins and items from the superhero-themed Fortnite Season 3 Battlepass have already leaked: let's explore everything we know about the upcoming drop.
Fortnite's 'Superhero Academy' Themed Season 3
Many Fortnite leakers, including @HYPEX on X.com, have dropped hints about the game's upcoming Season throughout April and May 2025. The update will reportedly have a 'Superhero Academy' theme, letting players battle for justice with unique abilities.
Fortnite Season 3 also has a unique collaboration with Superman 2025 (releasing on July 11 2025) and will reportedly include a Superman skin. Players can allegedly access a Superman Mythic ability. The Mythic could likely correlate to one of Superman's most famous powers: flight, super-strength, super-speed or lasers.
Related Article: Huge Leaks for Fortnite Superhero Season Shock Dataminer Community
All Leaked Fortnite Season 3 Battlepass Skins and Items
Leaks from @HYPEX on X.com allege the Superman skin will be part of Fortnite's 'Superhero Academy' Season 3 Battlepass. Batman's sidekick Robin will also arrive in the drop, and players can claim several Pickaxes, Gliders and Back Blings. Here's a quick recap of every Season 3 Battlepass item we know of so far:
- Superman Skin: This costume is based on Superman's revamped Superman 2025 movie appearance, with his classic blue armor and flowing red cape (but a notably new, streamlined logo).
- Robin Skin: A costume of Batman's trusty sidekick. Robin has multiple character iterations; this skin could be any costume, but it seems to resemble Tim Drake's design most.
- Unknown Male Superhero Skin: This neon green and black skin has a superhero vibe.
- Unknown Female Superhero Skin: This superhero has a blonde ponytail and a black, white and pink supersuit.
- Unknown Battlepass Skin: This skin shows a female player with an emo outfit. She wears an off-shoulder black top, has a red-streaked hairstyle and carries a scarlet-colored satchel.
- Unknown Glider: A black glider with feathery wings and red particles.
- Unknown Pickaxe: A pale blue pickaxe with magical purple particles.
- Unknown Glider: A villainous black and red glider.
- Unknown Contrails: Appears to show high-speed falling lines.
- Unknown Wrap: A black wrap with high-tech green accents.
Esports Impact
Fortnite's pop culture partnerships contribute strongly to its market success. Players enjoy interacting with their favorite musicians, celebrities and fictional characters in the classic Battle Royale format, and it's undeniably fascinating to watch Sabrina Carpenter carry Goku to safety or witness John Wick dancing to an emote.
Beyond its appeal to humor, these collaborations have one more key motive. They attract and consolidate existing audiences to the game, creating a unified mainstream influence. Superhero titans Marvel and DC have some of the largest fandoms around, so it's advantageous to court their enthusiasts and welcome them to the gaming world.
Notably, Fortnite collaborated with Marvel very recently for the Thunderbolts / The New Avengers release. The game launched skins of Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, the movie's main characters. Fortnite's Superman 2025 skin will arrive just several months afterward, adding fuel to the famous Marvel and DC rivalry.