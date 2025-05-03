Fortnite Galactic Battle Competitive Changes: Simple Edit, X-Wing and Tie Fighter Bans
Fortnite's new Season includes many base game changes, but plenty of new tournaments and rewards are also arriving for the game's competitive crew. Let's explore all the competitive updates in Fortnite Galactic Battle, including new Community Cups, free tournament rewards and rule updates.
What is Fortnite Galactic Battle? Star Wars Collab
In Fortnite's Galactic Battle Season, the game will enter a full collaboration with Disney's Star Wars franchise. The title's maps, game modes and shop have refreshed with a sci-fi theme, and players can utilize abilities and costumes from the show. The X-Wing and TIE Fighter space ships will fly across Fortnite islands, and users can experiment with the dark and light sides of the Force.
Fortnite Galactic Battle Competitive Changes
This Fortnite Season will include heavy competitive changes, with some Star Wars and tournament-themed rewards. Players can earn free prizes, participate in new events and test out new settings like Simple Edit.
New Ranked Cup Rewards
Ranked Battle Royale and Ranked Reload players will have the opportunity to earn Elite Zadie in the modes' regional Cups. They must place among the teams with the most points in their respective regions to earn the skin.
Earning 50 points in any Ranked Cup will also earn players a Star Wars-themed treat. The Ranker's Death Star Umbrella revamps the classic space superweapon with a luxurious golden texture.
Passive Tournament XP Gains
Fortnite players love the Victory Royale grind, but they still need a reward every once in a while to keep them motivated. In this Season's competitive update, all Tournament participations will earn players passive XP. This means it will be easier than ever to complete Battlepasses and level up for rewards.
Simple Edit Allowed
In build-enabled Fortnite modes, speed and precision offer a significant advantage. Cover and build skills are essential to ensure players can evade enemies and position themselves correctly in duels. Many Fortnite players are already familiar with the Simple Edit setting, which allows users to edit the build portion their cursor aims at without selecting a specific tile. In high-stakes situations, Simple Edit provides split-second speed boosts that offer a significant advantage.
Epic Games previously banned the option from tournaments. However, this update will allow players to enable Simple Edit while in tournament matches. Fortnite developers note they will keep a close eye on the decision and monitor how it impacts the meta: "We kept Simple Edit out of competitive play in the early days so we could have a chance to get feedback, find bugs, tweak the balance, and ensure that it worked as intended. Now that we’ve solved key issues, we’re enabling it in all levels of play."
FNCS Pro-Am Twitch Drops
Fortnite players can earn a free Twitch Drop to celebrate the upcoming FNCS Pro-Am. To earn the prizes, users must watch 90 minutes of FNCS Pro-Am content on Fortnite's official Twitch account, twitch.tv/fortnite, or a participating competitor's stream. The broadcast will begin on May 10 at 2 PM ET. Here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
- PT: 11 AM
- CT: 1 PM
- ET: 2 PM
- Brazil: 3 PM
- CET: 8 PM
- KST/JST: 3 AM (Next day)
After completion and claiming, the FNCS Emblem Spray will automatically appear in the player's Fortnite collection.
X-Wings and Tie Fighters are NOT Allowed
According to Fortnite's official Galactic Battle Patch Notes, X-Wings and TIE Fighters are banned from all in-game tournaments. This decision may be due to the items' bulky sizes and awkward movement, which could fundamentally alter high-level play. Force Abilities, another Galactic Battle edition, may also be removed if they impact pro play. Epic Games writes: "We’ll monitor other features [...] and will make any necessary adjustments." The Thermal Imploder, another Star Wars-themed item, will remain available.
New Tournaments
FNCS Pro-Am Community Cups
The Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) Pro-Am, which allows content creators to team up with pros, is fast approaching. Fortnite is hosting several in-game Community Cups, each in Duos Reload mode and themed after one of the Pro-Am's main competitors, to celebrate. The Community Cups will all occur on Saturday, May 10 2025.
Here's a quick list of the events:
- FNCS Pro-Am Community Cup -Lachlan
- FNCS Pro-Am Community Cup - Loserfruit
- FNCS Pro-Am Community Cup - Clix
- FNCS Pro-Am Community Cup - Bugha
Every FNCS Pro-Am Community Cup will offer different rewards to top-ranking players. These prizes are completely free and include skins based on famous Fortnite personalities:
- Champion Lachlan Costume
- Champion Loserfruit Costume
- Champion Clix Costume
- Champion Bugha Costume
In addition, any players who earn more than 8 points in the Community Cups will receive a 'Sweatin' Spray.
If you can't snag a skin from the Community Cups, don't worry: they will appear in the Fortnite Shop beginning May 8 2025 at 8 PM ET.
FNCS Showdown
This Season, new FNCS Showdowns will replace the FNCS Majors. Epic Games describes the Showdowns as "two-round Trios Battle Royale events with a single lobby final and cash up for grabs." In addition, they are separated by region and "have no impact on Fortnite Global Championship qualification."
Console Victory Cash Cups
Console players can now participate in exclusive Victory Cash Cup tournaments with real-money prizes. There will be three Console Victory Cash Cups this Season, and all will occur in Duos mode. Users must play using one of the following platforms:
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox Series X|S
- Xbox One
- Nintendo Switch
Winners will receive real prize money for every Victory Royale they earn after Round 2 qualification.
Fortnite OG Cups
Fortnite's OG Game Mode will also host an OG Cup throughout May 2025. This event will operate similarly to other Community Cups.
How to Find Fortnite Tournaments In-Game
All Fortnite in-game tournaments are accessible through the Compete tab, located at the top middle of the home screen.