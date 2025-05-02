Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Loot Pool: Star Wars Blaster, Lightsabers and More
Fortnite is kicking off a brand new season, with a month-long Star Wars crossover event being our Chapter 6 Season 3. Epic Games has confirmed a ton of new details about the season (like a new live event coming next month) via a blog post on the Fortnite website.
Epic Games has confirmed that on day one of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, it'll be Star Wars weapons only. This means you'll have to learn a new batch of Blasters and Lightsabers instead of relying on your Chapter 6 Season 2 muscle memory. There's also going to be new vehicles introduced this season to allow you to deal damage to enemies from the skies.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 launch weapon pool
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 weapons
- DL-44 Blaster Pistol
- Heavy CR-2 Blaster SMG
- Close-range ACP Scatter Blaster
- Close-range BARM-ST12 Scatter Blaster
- Close-to-medium range DLT-19 Blaster Rifle
- Long-range IQA-11 Marksman Blaster Rifle
- All-purpose A280-CFE Blaster Rifle
- DC-15 Heavy Blaster Rifle (unvaulted)
- Empire standard Issue E-11 Blaster (unvaulted)
- First Order standard issue F-11 Blaster (unvaulted)
- Thermal Imploder
The good news is you won't need to worry about ammo when using these weapons, but you will need to watch out for them overheating (aside from the Thermal Imploder, which is a grenade).
This season will also feature a battle with Captain Phasma, where defeating her will give you the Mythic Captain Phasma’s F-11D Blaster as well as the Phasma’s Blaster Medallion – this medallion has weapons take longer to overheat, and features a shorter cooldown.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 vehicles
Epic Games is adding new vehicles with this month's update. You'll be able to pilot two of the most iconic ships from Star Wars history. Here's what's available
- Imperial TIE Fighter
- X-Wing
How to Get a Lightsaber in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3
It wouldn't be a Star Wars Fortnite Event without Lightsabers. At the launch of this new season you'll have access to three flavours of saber – each coming from a specific character, and having its own special skill. These are as follows:
- Blue Lightsaber (Force Push ability) – Train with Hologram Rey
- Red Lightsaber (Force Lightning ability) – Train with Hologram Emperor Palpatine
- Red Lightsaber (Force Saber Throw ability) – Defeat the Darth Vader Samurai boss
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 upcoming weapons and lightsabers
Epic Games has confirmed the following weapons will be joining the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 weapon roster throughout the month.
May 8 Update
- Red Lightsaber (Force Throw ability) – Train with Hologram Darth Maul
- Purple Lightsaber (Force Pull ability) – Train with Hologram Mace Windu
May 15 Update
- Wookie Bowcaster
- CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster
May 22 Update
- Mandalorian Jetpack
- Amban Sniper Rifle
- WESTAR-34 Blaster Pistols
Will the Fortnite Star Wars weapons effect Ranked and Esports Tournaments?
While Star Wars weapons have been in the game before now, the loot pool being entirely comprised of Blasters is likely to throw some players off their game. Keep in mind that you won't be worrying about ammo and reloading, and keep an eye on your weapon's overheat status and you should be fine though.
Epic Games has confirmed that there will be multiple tournaments during Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, however it was also confirmed that X-wings, TIE fighters, and the Thermal Imploder will not be available in tournaments.