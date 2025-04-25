Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Map: All Star Wars POIs Revealed
Star Wars is making a return to Fortnite in May, and leakers have slowly been revealing tidbits to hold us over until Season 3's release. A variety of new weapons and locations are swooping into the battle royale, so things are about to get intergalactic.
The Chapter 6: Season 3 map has been revealed, along with a selection of new Star Wars POIs. We'll walk you through the most notable location changes coming next season, plus the meta changes you can expect to encounter in May.
New Map Revealed!
ShiinaBR recently revealed the entire map for Chapter 6: Season 3 via an X post. If her leak is correct, then players can visit four POIs equipped with a Star Wars theme. The locales include Vader Samurai's Solitude, Resistance Base, First Order Base, and the Outpost Enclave.
• Vader Samurai's Solitude
• Resistance Base
• First Order Base
• Outpost Enclave
Many of the other locations from previous seasons in Chapter 6 have remained in the lineup for Season 3, which is particularly great for Crime City and Seaport City since they've become fan-favorite locations. Though the four major additions are the main meat of the Season 3 map update, there are likely many smaller changes scattered all around the Island, like new set pieces or chest placement.
RELATED: Fortnite Star Wars Season Revealed! Release Date, Jar Jar, Update Schedule
Alongside the map updates, expect the return of lightsabers and new guns to shake up the meta. In a matter of weeks, you'll have the opportunity to explore a whole new universe, so get ready to visit your favorite town from The Mandalorian!
How Will Map Changes Affect Fortnite's Meta?
Each and every season in Fortnite's history has included a couple of map updates, whether they be minor or major. New spots to drop can switch up gameplay, not only for casual players, but in the esports community as well. An expanded loot pool and the introduction of lightsabers will also have a major impact on strategy in Season 3.
RELATED: The Best Star Wars Skins Coming in Fortnite Galactic Battle
Since the new locations in Season 3 are based off of the Star Wars franchise, there's no doubt that they'll all be hot drops in May. The Star Wars Fortnite map additions have been placed on the outer edges of the Chapter 6 Island, so they'll be perfect for competitors who like to hug the circle, picking off opponents as they enter.
Players in Fortnite's esports and competitive communities will probably start dropping on the edge of each map to reach the Star Wars POIs, so the strategy of following the circle to pick off foes who are lagging behind will likely become more prevalent in Season 3.