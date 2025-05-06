New Fortnite Map POIs Ranked - Chapter 6 Season 3 Best Landing Strategy
- What are the best POIs to land at in order to maximize your early-game strategy in Fortnite Galactic Battle
- Learn what the top new features are for each POI and what makes the Star Wars-themed POIs unique
- Find the perfect POI for aggressive gameplay or safe early-game starts
Fortnite Galactic Battle launched on May 2, 2025, allowing players to experience a fully Star Wars-themed season. Chapter 6 Season 3 features an exclusively Star Wars-themed Battle Pass along with new immersive POIs to pair with a new lineup of blaster weapons and vehicles which have completely altered combat on the island. With all of these new elements, early-game strategy has shifted as players have optimized looting techniques and rotations.
Related Article: How to Get Mace Windu in Fortnite - Skin Release Date, Price, Lightsaber
Choosing the right drop spot is one of the most important strategic decisions players make and it happens before they ever hit the ground. To help optimize your early-game strategy, here are the top Points of Interest (POIs) to land at in the Galactic Battle season, ranked by loot potential, location, mobility, and early-game survivability.
1. Seaport City
Seaport City’s location is what puts it above the other POIs on our list. Sitting near the center of the map, Seaport City makes mid and late-game rotations significantly easier. It features around 70 chest spawns, rivaling even the First Order Base in terms of loot availability.
With a mix of indoor and outdoor looting, Seaport also offers access to an abundance of fishing spots, giving players a quick way to stock up on healing items early. While it doesn’t offer a mythic weapon or Force ability, the overall balance of loot, and excellent rotation ability makes this POI a top-tier landing spot.
The player traffic is not as heavy as the First Order Base which makes it a relatively safer landing spot for your squad to gear up. However, if your goal is solely to push for high-kill games, First Order Base may be the better alternative.
2. First Order Base
First Order Base is the POI offering the highest risk and reward this season. This new POI features over 70 chest spawns along with the Mini-Boss Captain Phasma. When defeating Phasma, you will earn the Mythic F-11D Blaster and the Blaster Medallion, which makes all blaster weapons more effective. You’ll find Force ability terminals here, allowing access to powers like Force Pull or Dash. The First Order Base is also home to the TIE Fighter aerial vehicles that allow your squad to traverse the map quickly while battling in the sky.
First Order Base is, without a doubt, one of the hottest drops this season.
If you are looking to put up high kill games, this is the perfect landing spot for you as you can wipe multiple squads early and then quickly rotate to a new POI in the TIE Fighters. However, if you want a more laid back landing experience, others on this list may be better alternatives.
Related Article: Dataminers Discover Potential Theme for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4
3. Resistance Base
The Resistance Base is an incredible landing spot that perfectly balances player traffic, location and loot potential. Located in the Northwest corner of the island, the Resistance Base offers over 90 chests, including those in the immediate surrounding area. Here, you can find the Rey Holograms which help you acquire the Blue Lightsaber. In addition to the Rey Holograms, you can find the Poe Dameron NPC, which will provide players with loot and exclusive quests.
More importantly, the Resistance Base is a relatively quiet drop with strong rotation options thanks to the X-Wings aerial squad vehicle available. This makes the Resistance Base a great option for both slow and fast-paced gameplay. You can quickly rotate to other POIs after clearing the base out, or you can lay low and focus on gathering loot and avoiding early battles.
4. Outpost Enclave
Heading to the Sands of Tatooine, Outpost Enclave is a top landing spot due to the sheer loot volume it offers. With over 80 chests in the area, Outpost Enclave is one of the best landing spots on the island for squads to loot up. The POI has a simple, town-style layout with Jawa Sand Crawlers bordering the POI allowing for squads to utilize a unique height advantage.
This is another spawn location for the X-Wing vehicles that allow for incredibly fast rotations. The only thing holding this POI back from being a top-tier landing spot is the lack of Mythics or unique abilities available. Its remote location makes it slightly less favorable than others higher on this list.
Related Article: Leaks Reveal New Fortnite x Superman Collab
5. Kappa Kappa Factory
Kappa Kappa Factory may be the best lowkey drop spots for squads looking to loot up in the early game this season. With over 40 chests and plenty of floor loot, this area can fully kit out a team without having to take on multiple squads because it is so far out of the way.
The layout of the factory offers multiple vertical layers and plenty of cover, making it ideal for squads who have effective communication and map knowledge. The factory is definitely one of the quieter landing spots so if your squad gets well-equipped early, you can quickly rotate over to the Outpost Enclave which will have much heavier traffic and still manage to rack up significant interactions.
6. Masked Meadows
Masked Meadows is the perfect landing spot for your squad if you’re looking for a quiet start with above-average loot. With over 45 chest spawns and NPCs offering rare loot, it’s a great option for solos or duos who want to gear up without instantly fighting multiple squads.
At Masked Meadows, you can find the Wookiee Team Leader NPC and the General Grievous NPC spawning near as well. These NPCs provide quests and sell valuable gear. With little to no early-game pressure and decent loot density, Masked Meadows is a solid landing spot for squads looking to avoid early-game confrontation and position themselves well for end-game.
Related Article: Fortnite Galactic Battle Competitive Changes: Simple Edit, X-Wing and Tie Fighter Bans
Other Solid Landing Spots That are Less Optimal
- Crime City: A very hot drop which suits aggressive squads. The popularity and close-quarters combat can be overwhelming for casual players
- Flooded Frogs: Decent loot available and is in close proximity to the Resistance Base
- Lonewolf Lair: Prime central location is ideal for players looking to quickly rotate. However, the lack of loot may make it tough to take on well-equipped squads from nearby POIs
Choose the Best POI for Your Squad’s Play-Style, Esports Impact
In a season dominated by unique battles in flying vehicles and with blasters, where you land can mean the difference between a fast death and a Victory Royale. Whether you're looking for mythic loot, central rotation points, or a safe place to loot up, these POIs offer something for every type of squad to optimize your early-game strategy.