Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is All About Star Wars - Release Date, mythics and more
May is set to be a big month for Fortnite. The third season of Chapter 6 is growing closer every day. Big Dill and thrilling heists have provided hours of fun, but the crime-themed season can't last forever.
Though the theme of Chapter 6: Season 3 hasn't yet been confirmed, we do have a pretty good idea about its release date and possible content. Here's what you should know about next season, plus a few rumors that could come to fruition.
When Does Season 3 Release?
Chapter 6 is introducing a new wave of content in Season 3, and it looks like the fun will start on May 2nd, according to the Season 2 battle pass. X leakers ShiinaBR and Guille_GAG have suggested that the third season will only last for 35 days, making it one of the shortest seasons in Fortnite's history.
Regardless of length, Season 3 will be filled with new skins, locations, and likely mythics, too. Rumors have been circulating about a Star Wars event, which could signal a thematic battle pass.
Season 4 of Fortnite OG and Chapter 6 Release on the Same Day
According to leaks by ShiinaBR and the official in-game timer for the OG Pass, it appears that Season 4 will drop on June 8th for both Fortnite OG and regular Battle Royale. Reboot vans may be getting an update in Season 3 or Season 4, which we know thanks to recent leaks.
For Fortnite OG, Dusty Divot should be in the lineup, but there isn't any confirmation of what to expect from the fourth season of Chapter 6. New leaks may come out in the coming months though, so keep your eyes peeled for posts by ShiinaBR and HYPEX on X.
What's Coming in Fortnite OG: Season 4?
A plethora of content is dropping onto the Chapter 1 Island in Season 4, and it'll be especially nostalgic for fans who've stuck around since the launch of Fortnite: Battle Royale. Most notably, the meteor will be making an impact.
The Chapter 1 meteor originally crashed into Dusty Depot, creating Dusty Divot in the process. For fans who are more concerned about the OG Pass, expect multiple superhero skins, as that was the theme of Season 4.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is Star Wars Themed
Star Wars is no stranger to Fortnite, as many collaborations have already taken place to help bring the space franchise into Epic's battle royale. Season 3 will only last for around five weeks, so many fans are expecting a crossover season.
Guille_GAG recently posted to X to share why they believe that a Star Wars season could be on the horizon. Along with Zero Shard's "Far far away" reference, May 2nd is close to past Star Wars event dates, as the 2024 crossover began on May 3rd.
Currently, Season 3 having a focus on Star Wars is only speculation, but it would be a perfect opportunity to collaborate with Disney once again, plus add a couple popular characters to Fortnite's intergalactic roster.
Could Season 3 Have a Regular Theme?
It is possible that Season 3 won't be focused on an outside franchise, though the crime theme will probably disappear. Another Japanese season might be a smart choice, especially since Typhoon Blades and Oni Masks were so popular in Chapter 6: Season 1.
How Will the Meta Change in Season 3?
Fortnite is known to evolve with each season, especially where the loot pool is concerned. If a Star Wars theme does solidify, then expect powerful lightsabers to bring back the melee meta in full force.
Additionally, you can expect more guns and healing items, as well as new vehicles to help you escape the storm. Overall, Season 3 will be short, but the usual map changes and weapons will shift the meta in a new direction.
Epic Games will probably announce Season 3 at some point in April, so that's when we'll know which gameplay changes are coming in Fortnite's next iteration.
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
Season 3 is on the horizon, so you should catch up on your favorite pro personalities to find new gameplay strategies and explore the latest competitive shifts. The Pro-Am is commencing in a few weeks, too, so get ready for a new tournament featuring only the most talented Fortnite players. You can watch competitive matches on the Fortnite Twitch channel now.