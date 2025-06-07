How to Get the Season 3 Fortnite Twitch Drops
Fortnite Season 3 will reinvent the game's meta, leading to marked shifts in its esports scene. Plenty of players and pros alike will be watching VODs closely to analyze the best new strategies, and leaks allege Fortnite may introduce another incentive for Twitch viewers. Two Fortnite Twitch Drops will reportedly arrive in the upcoming week, rewarding players for getting invested in its competitive scene. Let's explore everything about the drops, including which items are available, how players can obtain them and what the opportunity means for the game.
Fortnite's Season 3 Launch Twitch Drops
On Saturday, June 7 2025, Japanese Fortnite leak account @LeakPlayer revealed several upcoming Twitch drops. These items will arrive in tandem with Fortnite's Season 3 release. Both have a vibrant purple and sunset orange color scheme, and the Back Bling includes star-shaped accents similar to the Fortnite Super Season logo. The Twitch Drop bundle includes:
- Neon Retro Pack Back Bling
- Neon Knight Blade Pickaxe
When Will the Season 3 Fortnite Twitch Drops Be Available?
@LeakPlayer alleges the Fortnite Twitch Drops will be available once Fortnite's Season 3 update goes live on Saturday, June 7 2025 at 8 PM Eastern Time. Here's a quick time zone conversion for players in other regions:
- West Coast US (PDT): June 7th at 5 PM
- East Coast (EDT): June 7th at 8 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): June 8th at 1 AM
- Central Europe (CET): June 8th at 2 AM
- Japan (JST) / Korea (KST): June 8th at 9 AM
The opportunity will extend throughout the Season's first week active. The Season 3 Fortnite Drops will leave Twitch's Drop Campaign list on Monday, June 16 2025 at 12:59 PM Pacific Time (PDT):
- West Coast US (PDT): June 16th at 12:59 PM
- East Coast (EDT): June 17th at 3:59 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): June 17th at 9:59 AM
- Central Europe (CET): June 17th at 10:59 AM
- Japan (JST) / Korea (KST): June 17th at 5:59 PM
Related Article: Fortnite: Downtime for Season 3 - v36.00, Superman, Squid Game, & More
How to Get the Season 3 Fortnite Twitch Drops
Players can reportedly obtain Fortnite's Season 3 Twitch Drops by watching any Fortnite stream on Twitch within the allotted period. The two drops will likely require different watch time amounts to claim.
To activate the Drop Campaign, players must go through the following steps:
- Navigate to www.twitch.tv and log in to your Twitch account.
- Click on the small profile icon in the screen's top-right corner.
- Select "Drops and Rewards" from the drop-down bar that appears. This will open the dedicated Twitch Drops page.
- Click on the "All Campaigns" option.
- Scroll down until 'Fortnite' appears.
- Click on the Fortnite banner. This will open a panel explaining which rewards are available and their required watch time amounts. Click on one of the linked channels in the 'How to Earn the Drop' section.
- Watch for a certain time to complete the drop. The 'Inventory' Drops and Rewards page will track your progress.
After viewers cross the watch time threshold, they should return to the main Drops and Rewards page. A purple "Claim" button will appear. Clicking this starts the drop claim process. Players will need to link their Epic Games account. Doing so and completing the pop-up prompts will automatically add the rewards to your in-game Fortnite locker.
Esports Impact
Fortnite's Season 3 launch has kicked off a fresh era of competition. The game will look drastically different in the next two months, with its updates and changes trickling into Ranked queues and the competitive sphere. A heavier emphasis on ability usage, largely due to new Superpowers, will cause many players to rethink their strategies. Plenty of experts and pros will be livestreaming, testing and delivering their thoughts on Season 3 once it arrives, so it's a good time to start watching Fortnite esports and learning the meta if any users are on the fence.
In addition, the Twitch Drops will probably contribute to Fortnite's expected player count spike at Season 3's launch. Players will likely notice faster queue times in all modes due to a higher population and more active teammates.