EVERYTHING LEAKED: Fortnite Season 3 Weapons, POIs, Skins, and more
Epic Games has introduced a wealth of Star Wars content in their latest season, but like anything great, the intergalactic fun had to come to an end eventually. Chapter 6: Season 3 is set to release on June 8th, so we're just two days away from what leakers have branded the superhero season. In fact, Fortnite has already confirmed the theme, naming the season "Super".
A flurry of leaks has revealed nearly every major detail regarding Season 3 in Fortnite, and we've compiled everything in one place so that you'll be prepared on Sunday. This is also the first season to drop after the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, so console gamers will get to experience the live event and new season launch with upgraded visuals for the first time.
How Will Season 3 Affect Competitive Fortnite Esports?
A Superman mythic is rumored to be coming to Fortnite in Season 3, according to Loolo_WRLD and Blortzen. It'll allow players to use flight, super strength, and heat vision, so the latest superpower mythic will likely become one of the strongest weapons in the loot pool.
If the Superman mythic is a limited resource, then the player who wields it will probably win nearly every fight they enter. Additionally, the Wingshot Grappler may help players traverse heights with speed and efficiency, offering a counter for build battles.
We expect that the Superman item will be meta, while secondary superhero gadgets will offer an option for players who can't get ahold of the latest mythic.
If we do see superhero mythics take the stage, expect a much more vertical focus in combat as players gain access to flight and other terrain traversal techniques. Fortnite just went all-in on building an entire competitive meta around blasters, lightsabers, and force powers — and that was just for a mini season. There's no telling just how hard Epic Games will go when they have the full weight of Marvel and DC at their backs. And that's not even considering anime heroes like the long-awaited One Punch Man collab that is expected this season.
Chapter 6: Season 3 Will Have a Superhero Theme
One of the most exciting revelations about Season 3 is that it'll have a superhero theme, according to leakers like ShiinaBR. A crossover with Superman is coming, too, along with a variety of original Fortnite skins.
New Crossovers are Imminent
There will be multiple crossovers in Chapter 6: Season 3, according to HYPEX. The leaker has noted that Squid Game, Superman, Robin, and even One-Punch Man collabs should drop sometime in June. Though all of the details haven't been revealed for each crossover, we're expecting skins and other cosmetics to hit the Item Shop.
As Season 3 is based around superheroes, it's not too surprising that the above characters are making an entrance. However, it is notable that a few popular heroes will be available in the next battle pass, including Superman.
What's in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass?
As per leaker ShiinaBR, the next battle pass will include both Superman and Robin outfits, an interesting pairing for DC fans. Both of these heroes will probably come equipped with an entire set of cosmetics, so cape back blings are very likely.
Oftentimes, crossover characters who enter the battle pass also receive secondary variants in the Item Shop, so there could be multiple skins in store for Superman in Chapter 6. The weapons next season will provide just as much fun as the skins, so let's jump into how you'll be damaging enemies in Season 3.
Superpowered Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6: Season 3
ShiinaBR has leaked an entire list of weapons for Season 3, and it looks like superhero fans are in for a treat. Though there are the typical pistols and shotguns, the list also contains the Wingshot Grappler and the Myst Gauntlets.
The Star Wars season completely revamped weaponry in Fortnite, replacing standard guns with limitless-ammo blasters. It appears that many of the weapons in Chapter 6: Season 3 will also be based around the seasonal theme this June, so we've collected ShiinaBR's leaked arsenal for you to explore before jumping into the fight on June 8th.
• Wingshot Grappler
• Myst Gauntlets
• Killswitch Revolvers
• Hyperburst Pistol
• Deadeye DMR
• Enhanced Spire Rifle
• Kor's Deadeye DMR
• Spire Rifle
• Unstable Voltage Burst Pistol
• Unstable Frostfire Shotgun
• Unstable Yoink Shotgun
Details are still scarce on the new Yoink Shotgun, but some Fortnite vets are theorizing that it will be a grappling hook that pulls an enemy towards you before you pump them full of shells.
Turn into Superman!
Blortzen and Loolo_WRLD have leaked the possibility of a Superman mythic item that would turn the user into the iconic hero. Superman has super strength and the ability to fly at high speeds, so this item would be incredibly powerful.
According to the leakers, not only will the Superman mythic offer flight and super strength, but you'll also be able to use heat vision to damage opponents. Epic Games has a strong track record of incorporating superpowered abilities into Fortnite, such as the Iron Man boots, so hopefully the Superman crossover can live up to the hype.
With all of the new locations being added to the Chapter 6 Island in Season 3, flying around as Superman will likely get you where you need to go at record speeds.
A Fresh Assortment of POIs
One of the biggest leaks revealed by ShiinaBR today is related to all of the new locations coming to Fortnite in Season 3. The POIs include locales like Utopia City and Supernova Academy, so there'll be plenty of variety.
ShiinaBR listed ten different POIs that could be released throughout Season 3, offering players a plethora of new locations to explore. The list below contains every POI mentioned in ShiinaBR's post.
• Utopia City
• Shogun’s Solitude
• Whiffy Wharf
• Supernova Academy
• Hopeful Heights
• Demon's Domain & Dojo
• Overlord Spire
• Scout Spire
• Spire Spike
• Demon’s Dojo
Krypto the Super Dog Companion
Along with Superman himself, the Man of Steel's faithful hound is expected to appear in Season 3. Kryto the Super Dog could be the first collab cosmetic in the new "companion pet" category which launched last season. Dataminers have also discovered an item called "Krypto Treat" in the files. The timing is perfect since this new Superman collab as a whole is themed around the upcoming film, which is the first time the pupper will appear in a live action film.
Is One Punch Man Coming in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3?
Epic Games VP Mark Rein gives a word that ties into each upcoming Fortnite season and the word for the superhero season is "S-Tier". Leakers and fans including Hypex immediately began to speculate that this could refer to the tiers of superheros in the manga and anime hit One Punch Man. Fortnite itself previously teased a collab for the series, similar to how the company teased its Kaiju No. 8 skins. This could mean that Saitama and pals will either appear as NPCs on the map or at least as a skin collab later in the season.
We will receive a great deal more info about upcoming collabs, future events, and likely a few things no one expects once the Death Star falls and "Super" begins in earnest.
What Time Does Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Go Live?
The Super season will go live later in the day on June 7. Downtime will begin shortly after the conclusion of the Death Star Sabotage live event, which starts at the following time in your time zone:
- West Coast US (PT): June 7 at 11:00 AM
- East Coast US (ET): June 7 at 2:00 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): June 7 at 7:00 PM
- Central Europe (CET): June 7 at 8:00 PM
- Japan (JST): June 8 at 3:00 AM
We don't know exactly how long the event will last, but assuming it's under an hour downtime could begin as early as 3pm ET.