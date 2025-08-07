Fortnite: Everything in the Chapter 6 Season 4 Battle Pass
The Fortnite battle pass is getting a whole new set of rewards for Chapter 6: Season 4. The Power Rangers and Halo are the focal points of August's season, so expect a smorgasbord of different outfit types themed around your favorite action franchises.
We've compiled every reward in the C6:S4 battle pass below, along with the core info you'll need to make an informed purchase. Here's everything you need to know about the Season 4 battle pass for Chapter 6!
How Much Is The Battle Pass?
The battle pass for Fortnite always costs 1,000 V-Bucks and includes access to every seasonal reward, though you'll have to earn all of them by leveling up. You can also purchase a monthly subscription to Fortnite Crew for $11.99 USD per month, which grants access to the regular battle pass, the LEGO Pass, the Fortnite OG Pass, and even the Bruno Mars Music Pass as long as you stay subscribed to the service.
How To Level Up The Battle Pass
Players can level up the battle pass by simply playing Fortnite, though some methods are faster than others. Completing quests is a quick way to earn XP, while many Creative Mode games also offer loads of experience points for basic tasks. We recommend completing all of your quests and spending a few minutes per day in Creative Mode if you'd like to earn every reward in Chapter 6: Season 4.
Additionally, take note of actions in-match that offer XP. For example, opening chests and other containers grants a bit of experience, so you should always open up a chest in Battle Royale mode, even if you don't need its contents.
Every Reward in the Fortnite Chapter 6: Season 4 Battle Pass
Dino Megazord, Halo Spartans, and multiple Rangers are hidden deep within the Season 4 battle pass, so you'll need a lot of XP to earn everything. The list below details every cosmetic you can collect from the latest pass as of August 7th, which includes gliders, back blings, emotes, and skins.
Note: Some rewards in the C6:S4 battle pass are unknown and are locked until a later date.
Basic Battle Pass Rewards
• Halo Spartan - Blue Armor Outfit
• Energy Sword Pickaxe
• Auntie Dot Wrap
• Spartan Sentinel Spray
• Shattered Halo Ring Back Bling
• Onimorph Hunter Loading Screen
• 100 V-Bucks
• Visor Gleam Emote
• Lil' Ghost Emote
• Halo Banner Icon
• Bombard The Hive Loading Screen
• Bloodblade Pickaxe
• 100 V-Bucks
• UNSC Sigil Spray
• Halo Spartan - Red Armor Outfit
• Idol Wings Back Bling
• Belt It! Spray
• Idol Screen Dropper Contrail
• Welcome To The Infestation Loading Screen
• Visual's Glider
• Finger Heart Emote
• Yoo-Mi Outfit
• Crimson Spike Mic Pickaxe
• I'm The Visual Jam Track
• Yoo-Mi's Target Spray
• 100 V-Bucks
• Idol Lights Wrap
• Hitch A Ride Loading Screen
• Crimson Songbird Yoo-Mi Outfit
• Bamboo-Tana Pickaxe
• The Fly-Entific Method Loading Screen
• Bamboo Patch Back Bling
• Bam-Boom! Emote
• Panda Parade Glider
• Reporting For Duty Emote
• Agent Patch Outfit
• Red Ops Bamboo Patch Back Bling
• Red Ops Bamboo-Tana Pickaxe
• Don't Mess With Patch Spray
• Red Ops Panda Parade Glider
• Panda Banner Icon
• You're Extinct Emote
• Red Ops Patch Outfit
• O-M-Gloves! Pickaxe
• Multiplayer Spray
• Your Universe Jam Track
• A-Mae-Zing Work Loading Screen
• Back-Mounted Turbo Tower Back Bling
• 100 V-Bucks
• Battle Gamer Mae Outfit
• Joystick Jumper Glider
• Good Sportsmanship Emote
• Gutsy Loading Screen
• 100 V-Bucks
• Mae's GG Emote
• Good Game! Wrap
• Chill Gamer Mae Outfit
• O.X.R. Field Pack Back Bling
• Plexi-Plastic Axe Pickaxe
• For O.X.R.! Jam Track
• O.X.R. Needs You! Loading Screen
• Bug Banner Icon
• For O.X.R. Emote
• LT. Ripp Slade Outfit
• Nocturnal O.X.R. Drifter Glider
• 100 V-Bucks
• Nocturnal Field Pack Back Bling
• Bug Spray
• O.X.R. Incoming Contrail
• Let It Ripp Loading Screen
• Nocturnal Ripp Slade Outfit
• Field Data Faller Contrail
• O.X.R. Holo-Slate
• General's Orders Loading Screen
• Electro-Pincers Pickaxe
• Data Processing... Emote
• 100 V-Bucks
• Onyx Winter Outfit
• General's War Table Emote
• Winter's Strike Spray
• 100 V-Bucks
• New Banner Icon
• Hunter Electro-Pincers Pickaxe
• General's Glint Emote
• Queen Hunter Onyx Outfit
• Dragon Dagger's Song Emote
• Dragon Coin Back Bling
• Green Ranger Arrives Loading Screen
• Dragon Dagger Pickaxe
• Power Morpher - Green Spray
• Power Coin Dropper Contrail
• Green Ranger Outfit
• Saba Pickaxe
• Megazord Arrival Loading Screen
• White Tiger Coin Back Bling
• 100 V-Bucks
• Season 4 Banner Icon
• White Tigerzord Glider
• 100 V-Bucks
• White Ranger Outfit
Bonus Battle Pass Rewards
• Crimson Visual's Glider
• Heart Banner Icon
• 100 V-Bucks
• Power Morpher - White Spray
• O.X.R., Engage! Loading Screen
• General's Orders Wrap
• Stealth Ops Patch Outfit
• Nocturnal Plexi-Plastic Axe Pickaxe
• Dubugging Spray
• 100 V-Bucks
• Number 1 Banner Icon
• I'm The Visual Emote
• Bug Off Spray
• Tiger's Eye Yoo-Mi
• Spike Mic Pickaxe
• Onimorph Extermination Rangers Loading Screen
• Bug Banner Icon
• O.X.R. Lieutenant Wrap
• 100 V-Bucks
• Anti-Bug Zone Emote
• Winter Onyx Outfit
• O.X.R. Drifter
• Stay Techni-Cool Emote
• 100 V-Bucks
• Game Over?? Spray
• Hunter Holo-Slate Back Bling
• 100 V-Bucks
• Green Gamer Mae
• Friendly Faller Contrail
• Crimson Songbird Wings Back Bling
• O.X.R. Was Here Spray
• O.X.R. Operative Wrap
• Pure Panda-Monium
• Extinction Patch Outfit
• Dino Megazord Outfit (Megazord Rewards)