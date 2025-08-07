What Time Does Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Launch? Power Rangers, Bug Invasion and more
Fortnite is launching its fourth season of Chapter 6 tomorrow, and it's planned to be quite the party. A swarm of terrifying bugs, Halo Spartans, and even the Power Rangers are set to make an appearance, so you won't want to miss out on the August adventure!
Fortnite OG is also getting a new battle pass and season to coincide with Chapter 6: Season 4, so let's take a look at everything coming to Fortnite tomorrow. Whether you're a casual Fortnite fan or a hardcore gamer, there's something fun for everyone in Chapter 6!
Downtime for Fortnite Chapter 6: Season 4
The downtime for tomorrow's update is set to begin at 2 AM Eastern Time on August 7th, so you have about eleven hours to complete the Season 3 battle pass and earn the Superman skin. We've compiled each time zone into a short list below to let you in on when the downtime begins in your home region.
• West Coast US (PDT): August 6th at 11 PM
• East Coast (EDT): August 7th at 2 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 7th at 7 AM
• Central Europe (CET): August 7th at 8 AM
• Japan (JST): August 7th at 3 PM
Esports Impact: How Will Competitive be Different in Fortnite C6:S4?
The esports scene likely won't undergo a massive shift this August, but it will undoubtedly be affected by the introduction of new mythic weapons in Season 4. The Power Rangers will be making an appearance in Season 4 of Chapter 6, so a transformation could turn an ordinary player into a powerful giant from the colorful action franchise.
We suspect that the biggest change in Season 4 will be both the Power Rangers mythic, should there be one, as well as any new guns introduced in the Halo crossover. Athletes and pro players will need to adapt to the C6:S4 loot pool; otherwise, they'll be left behind entirely.
Leaks by SamLeakss and ShiinaBR have also indicated that a One Punch Man collab is about to be released in Season 4, which could immediately impact Fortnite's fragile meta.
What's Coming in Chapter 6: Season 4?
New skins, collabs, and even locations are in store for BR fans in Chapter 6: Season 4 of Fortnite. Epic Games has confirmed the presence of Halo and Power Rangers, allowing both franchises to feature cosmetics in the battle pass.
Epic also tends to switch up the loot pool between seasons, offering a smorgasbord of new weaponry every month. Season 5 of Fortnite OG is dropping on August 7th, too, so it's a fantastic time to dive back onto the Fortnite Island for a fresh battle royale experience.