When Does Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Start? New Release Date Explained
Fortnite's superhero season is off to a hot start. Between the overwhelming success of Blitz Royale and the hype surrounding big IP collabs like Squid Game and Superman, Chapter 6 Season 3 is universally regarded as a top season for the current era of Fortnite.
Dataminers have already discovered easter eggs and details of the themes for upcoming seasons, and it seems like we had a pretty clear sense of the timing and schedules for the next several major updates coming in 2025. Today, Epic Games hit fans with a curveball, changing the end date of Season 3 and thereby altering the timeline for Season 4.
When Does Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 End?
Epic Games has announced that both Fortnite Battle Royal Chapter 6 Season 3 and Fortnite OG Season 4 will end on August 7. This is one day earlier than the original schedule for the battle pass that began when Season 3 launched.
Gamers will now have one less day to complete their full battle pass and earn all the rewards they want from the superhero-themed season that's currently ongoing. Check out our article for details on what you can unlock to see how much you want to grind the pass this season.
When Does Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Downtime Start?
Because maintenance for the new season typically begins shortly after the previous season concludes, we now know that Chapter 6 Season 4 will start on August 7. According to reliable leaker and dataminer ShiinaBR, downtime for Season 4 will now begin at 130am ET on August 7.
Based on previous leaks, we expect Season 4 to have an alien invation theme, likely featuring bug-like invaders and a big invasion-themed live event to close out the season. This live event should lead directly into the Simpsons mini season that has been rumored for months.
Esports Impact
It's generally ill-advised to run big esports tournaments shortly after the start of a new season. The loot tables will be completely reset, drop strategies have to be reworked, and players need some time to figure out the best strategies. With this change, organizers have one less day to run tournaments in the Season 3 meta. While this likely won't impact the FNCS too heavily, players building their August plans around cash cups or third party events will need to know which meta they'll be playing in and if this new release schedule affects their practice plans.