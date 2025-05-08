New Release Date for Fortnite Season 4 - What We Know
Fortnite is currently in the realm of Star Wars, but eventually we'll leave the far-off galaxy as the battle royale enters Season 4. Though information on the fourth season is scarce, a new tidbit just dropped that fans need to know.
Epic Games have altered Season 4's projected release date, so we're bringing you this guide to explain when the next iteration of Chapter 6 may officially drop. If you simply can't wait for the next adventure in Fortnite, then read on to get the scoop on when it'll release and its possible theme.
Season 3 is Ending Sooner than Expected
The third season of Chapter 6 was originally going to end on June 8th, solidifying the Star Wars crossover as one of Fortnite's shortest seasons ever. However, HYPEX just revealed that Chapter 6: Season 3 will instead end on June 7th at 1:30 PM Eastern Time.
An event is planned for the end of Season 3, so the Star Wars fun will likely exit with a bang. HYPEX speculated that there might be longer downtime compared to past updates, which could mean that Season 4 is bigger than a typical season. Season 4 could still release on June 8th, but only if the maintenance is incredibly long.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
10:30 AM
EDT
1:30 PM
UTC
6:30 PM
CET
7:30 PM
Will the Updated Release Date Affect Esports?
Since the release date is only changing by a day, it's unlikely that this adjustment will have any impact on major esports events. However, ranked players will have one less day to build prestige in the competitive mode.
What's Coming in Season 4?
The Star Wars content will probably be vaulted in Season 4, so many fans are wondering what's next for Epic's third-person shooter. HYPEX recently revealed a variety of superhero concept skins, while FNBRintel has leaked the possibility of a Superman collab.
We'll have to wait until June to find out if these leaks are connected to Season 4's theme, but it's not unlikely since Fortnite has had multiple superhero seasons in the past. Even if Season 4 isn't entirely based around superpowers, a superhero skin could make it into the battle pass.
An Anime Season Could be in the Works
Chapter 6 launched with a Japanese theme, and we haven't yet had an anime season in 2025, so there's also room for a One Piece or Dragon Ball Daima collab at some point in the future, though that's only speculation for now.