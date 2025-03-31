Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Release Date Confirmed - What We Know
The second season of Chapter 6 has just entered Fortnite, introducing heists and a few new melee weapons. Though the fun just began weeks ago, players are already looking forward to the next few seasons.
Season 3 is launching in early May, and surprisingly, we already have information about Season 4. We'll walk you through when to expect Season 4 in Fortnite and what might be coming alongside it.
When Does Chapter 6: Season 4 Release?
ShiinaBR posted to X yesterday to share a possible update schedule for Chapter 6. If this leak is correct, then Season 4 should release on June 8th, marking a 5-week length for Season 3, which is set to launch on May 2nd.
RELATED: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is All About Star Wars - Release Date, mythics and more
Leaks shared by HYPEX and FNBRintel suggest that Season 3 will have a Star Wars theme, but there's no confirmation of what to expect from the fourth iteration of Chapter 6. We've compiled ShiinaBR's update schedule below.
• May 2: STAR WARS SEASON
• May 15: v35.10
• May 29: v35.20
• June 8: FORTNITE SEASON 4
• June 17: v36.10
• July 15: v36.20
• July 29: v36.20
What's Coming in Chapter 6: Season 4?
Though there's no way to confirm what's coming in Season 4 just yet, expect new weapons, POIs, and cosmetic items. Since Season 3 will likely have a Star Wars theme, we're not expecting Season 4 to be based around an outside franchise.
Loolo_WRLD, Wensoing, and iFireMonkey have suggested that the update for Season 4 may be titled Jethro. According to this leak, it'll release with three new bosses and five new NPCs, but not much else is known.
Reboot Vans Could Be Revamped
Recent leaks by Loolo_WRLD and Wensoing suggest that Reboot Vans may soon offer better gear upon respawning onto the Island. The possible contents include a Holotwister AR and Big Shield, though more building materials might be available, too.
RELATED: The OG Pass for Season 3 - Sir Raven, MECHA R3X, & More
Respawning with a lack of powerful items can mean certain death, so an update to Reboot Vans will significantly switch up team-based competitive play once a player meets their demise.
Hopefully, we'll continue to learn more about this upcoming change as Season 3 grows closer, but its implementation could very possibly be in Season 4 since the Star Wars theme will probably be the primary focus next season.
The Competitive Meta Will Change Fortnite Esports in Season 4
The competitive scene changes drastically in every update, so a new season will have unpredictable effects on the balance of popular weapons and equipment. By Season 4, all traces of the possible Star Wars crossover will probably be gone.
RELATED: NEW Exotic Guns Dropping Soon in Fortnite - Goodbye, Melee Meta!
If the Reboot Vans do receive an update, then pro players will act more aggressively since it'll be easier to recover from death. Outside of that, it's impossible to know which weapons will be in the loot pool.
Melee weapons have been dominating the competitive battlefield in Fortnite for many months, so hopefully, a shift to a ranged meta is in our future. Between the Typhoon Blade, Sub-Zero's Combat Kit, and a possible lightsaber extravaganza in May, esports competitors could use a couple of new guns to shake things up.