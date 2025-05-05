Dataminers Discover Potential Theme for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4
Earlier this week, multiple sources revealed a rumored collaboration between Fortnite and the upcoming DC film Superman 2025. Further leaks indicate Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 will likely go all-in on the Superhero theme with custom skins, new Boons and superpower Mythics. Let's explore everything we know about the Chapter 6 Season 4 Superhero theory, why it may be legitimate and how it could affect the game.
Fortnite Superhero Season: Possible Clues
While Fortnite hasn't officially announced the theme for its next competitive Season, several key clues point to it being Superhero-themed. Let's explore a quick run-down of the evidence:
Superhero Skin Survey
First, Fortnite regularly runs surveys to test which skins it will add to the game in the future. These surveys often contain concept art that aligns with the upcoming Season's theme. According to leakers, the most recent Fortnite skin survey reportedly almost exclusively included superhero skins. A few skins vaguely resemble Marvel's Human Torch, but for the most part, the heroes appear entirely original.
Fortnite x Superman 2025 Collab
Another season theme indicator is a rumored Fortnite x Superman 2025 collab. Epic Games has not confirmed the drop, but several sources and leakers including @ShiinaBR, an Epic Games partner, have corroborated it on X.com and other platforms.
The drop will reportedly arrive near the Superman 2025 film's July 11 release date and is set to include a Superman costume based on his super-suit in the movie. Players will also notice a new Mythic in their games, which allegedly allows them to transform into Superman and may grant powers like flight, super-strength or super-speed.
Release Date Timing: New Fortnite OG Season
The rumored superhero Fortnite season's launch date is the same as Fortnite OG Season 4 Chapter 1, which will have a Heroes theme. It's possible the superhero motif could extend to both game modes.
Leaked Boons
Further Fortnite leaks have revealed Hero-themed boons in-game. These boons' graphics match the Survey Skins' chest icons, indicating the two releases are likely linked.
When Is Fortnite's Next Season?
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 will reportedly be released on June 8, 2025. This also lends credence to a possible Superhero season, since this update occurs just a month before Superman 2025's release.
Esports Impact
Like each new Season, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 will likely attract a spike of active players. Users might notice faster queue times and busier in-game servers.
In terms of meta effects, a Superhero-themed season will probably include unique powers. Players may use Mythics to fly, obtain super-strength, teleport, or gain super-speed. If this is the case, the Fortnite meta will shift toward ability use and gunplay may become less important. In addition, snipers could become strong options to shoot flying players out of the sky. Once Epic Games reveals full Season information, we'll have a better idea of exactly how the changes will impact play.