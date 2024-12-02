XP GLITCH: just sit in Lego for approximately 3 hours and you'll get 20+ levels once you go back to the lobby



The XP in the mode is entirely broken so it doesn't show your progress, but I just went from 32 to 56 just now by doing this so do it while you still can🙏