New Fortnite Unlimited XP Glitch Found in Chapter 6
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 has just kicked off, and already players have found out how to game the system and get unlimited XP for literally doing nothing. Players may already know you passively gain XP while playing Lego Fortnite, but it's not something that makes a massive impact as the gains are limited. However, since Chapter 6 has launched, the XP gains from the mode have been raised exponentially.
As spotted by Twitter user @iamjustalyn and adapted into a video tutorial by ever-reliable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the glitch is able to give you over 20+ levels by simply sitting in Lego Fortnite doing nothing for three hours. And remember, starting with Chapter 6, XP gained in any mode contributes to all passes, meaning you'll get XP towards the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass, Snoop Dogg Music Pass, Lego Pass, and the upcoming Fortnite OG Pass.
Of course, three hours is just how long iamjustalyn had the game in standby for; in theory, this will work for as long as you can keep it running. If three hours does equal 20 levels, then you will be able to complete the entire Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass in 15 hours. We've personally tested it out for around 40 minutes and have ended up with 5 levels, so we can confirm that it works.
How to do the Fortnite unlimited XP glitch
As we mentioned above, to do the Fortnite unlimited XP glitch, you simply need to idle in Lego Fortnite. Which is easier said than done due to the countless monsters running around the land, like Spiders, Skeletons, and – the scariest monster of them all – AFK timeouts. Thankfully, ShiinaBR's guide shows how to make things even simpler, meaning all you'll have to do is tap the controller every so often.
- Select Lego Fortnite from the game mode selection screen
- Go to the world selection screen (Up on the D-Pad for console, click the button on PC)
- Select 'Create new world'
- Change the 'Game Mode' option to 'Sandbox'
- Scroll down to the 'Player Elimination' option
- Change the 'Player Elimination' option to 'Off'
- Press 'Start' (X on Xbox, Y on Switch, Square on PlayStation) to create the new world
- Move your character around every 10 minutes or so
While in theory, you could place your controller somewhere in which the left stick is constantly pressed, thus moving your character, when we tried it, Epic Games was able to detect it, and we were timed out. In our experience, however, simply tapping the stick and moving your character for a few seconds every 10 minutes or so was enough to negate this issue and keep the XP coming.