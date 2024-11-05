Confirmed Fortnite Chapter 6 Update Schedule
Fortnite updates don't shy away from changing the battle royale's formula, and soon Chapter 6 will catapult players onto a brand new map. With each update, new weapons, skins, and even locations are added to Fortnite to keep the experience feeling fresh.
Update
Release Date
CHAPTER 6 - SEASON 1
December 1
v33.10 (Winterfest)
December 10
v33.20
January 14
v33.30 (Final S1 Update)
February 4
CHAPTER 6 - SEASON 2
February 21
Thanks to a leak posted by @ShiinaBR on X, we now know when Fortnite is planning to release the upcoming Chapter 6 update, along with the release dates for future seasons and events, such as Winterfest 2024. Below is a release date for each update, according to leakers, along with what goodies might await you in Fortnite's expansive future.
1. Chapter 6 Season 1 Update V33.00
Although we don't yet know the theme for Chapter 6 Season 1, it's safe to say it may revolve around a Disney character, since many Pixar and Marvel cosmetics have released recently. As with all updates before a new season, a new map and Battle Pass are expected to release on December 1st.
2. Winterfest Update - V33.10
Winterfest is Fortnite's version of a Christmas festival, and 2024 will see a return of the third-person shooter festivities. The Snowball Launcher, Sneaky Snowmando, and other winter-related equipment usually enters the loot pool during Winterfest. Chilly cosmetics like the Tinseltoes skin may be available in the Item Shop, too.
If Epic Games doesn't change their schedule, then Winterfest will commence with a snowtastic update on December 10th. Chapter 6 will be releasing about a week prior to the event, so the upcoming few months is packed full of special content to keep Fortnite players inside the storm.
3. V33.20
At the moment, we don't know what V33.20 will hold in terms of new crossovers, dances, and map locations, but we are aware that it's planned for January 14th. Since Winterfest will likely have ended by mid-January, V33.20 may launch Fortnite into an event or add shiny new cosmetics for sale in the Item Shop.
4. Final Season 1 Update - V33.30
Unlike V33.20, we have a bit of information about V33.30; specifically that it will be the final update of Chapter 6 Season 2. This doesn't confirm anything by itself, but based on the release date of each update, there may be another mini-season introduced between Season 1 and Season 2. V33.3 is currently planned to release on February 4th.
5. Chapter 6 - Season 2
The second season of Chapter 6 is releasing on February 21st and will likely have its own theme and Battle Pass. Since it's still a Chapter 6 update, Season 2 probably won't have a new map. We may see a few events taking place within Season 2 for select holidays, including St. Patrick's Day, but only time will tell.