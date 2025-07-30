When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Come Out?
The evolution of Fortnite just won't stop, and Epic has planned further out than you may think. New reports might point towards a possible release window for Chapter 7, so it's a good time to speculate on when it will be released in the future.
Downtime dates for the rest of the year just dropped, and it looks like there are still quite a few updates planned for the remainder of Chapter 6. Here's a comprehensive look at when to expect each update and how future seasons and chapters may affect the very fabric of Fortnite: Battle Royale.
When Does Chapter 7 Release?
HYPEX recently posted that December 2nd will be the release date for Chapter 7. The exact release date hasn't yet been officially revealed by Epic Games, but we believe that December 2nd, or surrounding dates, may be a strong bet.
The content of Chapter 7 will likely include new collabs, weapons, and battle passes, although we don't have confirmation on an exact theme for every season. Chapter 6 has been a blast and featured numerous crossovers so far, so we predict that Chapter 7 will follow in its footsteps.
Whatever the future holds, Epic Games won't stop switching up the competitive meta by introducing new types of equipment and mythics throughout each season.
Downtime Schedule for 2025
The downtime schedule for 2025 was recently revealed by ShiinaBR in an X post. It looks like new updates will be available between August and November, so prepare for a plethora of unvaulted equipment. The Simpsons crossover might be coming in November, so Nov. 1st may be a major day for Fortnite.
Below you'll find the future update schedule for Chapter 6 of Fortnite, according to ShiinaBR.
• August 7th - Season 4
• August 26th - v37.10
• September 9th - v37.20
• September 16th - v37.30
• October 3rd - v37.40
• October 14th - v37.50
• November 1st - v37.51
Esports Impact: Every Update Adds Something New
We recently reported that a Simpsons mini-season may be released around November, and Season 4 of Chapter 6 will surely have tons of fun content to play around with while you wait for Chapter 7. Every release of a season comes packed with new weapons, equipment, outfits, and even some new locations around the Island.
We predict that the introduction of numerous updates in a short timeframe will be beneficial for competitive Fortnite, as it forces players to adapt, resulting in more challenging and entertaining battles. Whether we get a Simpsons season or an original theme, 2025 will likely continue to switch up the meta throughout the next few months.