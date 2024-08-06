When Is Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Coming? Date Confirmed
It's now been confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is coming in just 10 days. Here's what we know about Season 4 so far.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Release Date
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is coming on August 16th. According to prominent leakers, there will be no delays.
Each season lasts about 10 weeks, so you can expect plenty of content updates and crossovers if the leaked 2024 road map is to be believed.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Will Have Marvel
There have been plenty of Marvel-related leaks for Chapter 5 Season 4. This includes a collaboration with Deadpool & Wolverine. This collaboration makes sense because the movie just came out in theaters and already has made $825 million at the global box office. The details are not known, although leaker HYPEX claimed that Epic is currently reworking the Wolverine Claws Mythic.
Others have noticed that the Fortnite Season 4 art has the same red that Marvel often uses in its advertising. The shape in the back may also be the Avengers logo. This means that more Avengers-related content could be coming, including game modes, challenges, and skins.
What is the Theme of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4?
The theme is currently unknown but the leaked road map does point at Season 4 being heavily focused on Marvel. This means there could be another Marvel battle pass coming that has all superhero-focused content.
Some fans have pointed out, however, that Fortnite is running low on popular Marvel characters to add to the battle royale. Some options include Winter Soldier, Red Hulk, Quicksilver, Mr. Fantastic, Ultron, and The Punisher.